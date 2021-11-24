The Challenge Season 37: CT Tamburello suspicious of teammate’s plans in Episode 16 sneak peek

Chris “CT” Tamburello appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16. Pic credit: MTV

As The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies seems even closer to agents competing in the final, four-time winner CT Tamburello has suspicions about one teammate ahead of the next daily mission.

A sneak peek for the upcoming Episode 16 of The Challenge Season 37 reveals that CT calls a “team meeting” without all of his team members present.

This report will contain spoilers through Season 37, Episode 15, and a preview of what’s on the way for the 16th episode of the season.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 16 sneak peek teases team troubles

Three teams compete in each day’s daily missions, with the Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire groups. Emerald was dominant with four-straight wins, but then Sapphire won the last two. Ruby is still in search of a daily challenge win.

Near the end of Season 37, Episode 15, viewers saw Kyle Christie win his second elimination event of the season. This one sent veteran castmate Josh Martinez home several episodes ahead of the final.

With the win, Kyle also used his power to switch teams. He told Logan Sampedro to leave Sapphire so he could join with CT and Emy Alupei. While that move made sense to Kyle, it has CT wondering what he’s planning.

In the sneak peek (below), CT has a private meeting with Emy to ask why she thinks Kyle decided to join them.

“Did you find out if he’s gonna try to sabotage the next girls’ day? Is that what he’s gonna do? He’s gonna pull a Titanic and take a page out of Amanda’s book, is that what he’s gonna do?” CT asks Emy.

Emy tells CT if Kyle does, she “would f****n kill him” because that clearly would put her in harm’s way to go into another elimination.

CT believes that Kyle chose to move back to Sapphire for one of two things: safety or sabotage things. Either way, CT isn’t trusting his new teammate based on the preview footage.

Rookie worried about teammates’ feud, possible elimination

In the clip above, Emy is trying her best to convince CT to “accept” Kyle so they can work with him. However, CT doesn’t want to, suggesting that Kyle always does “sneaky stuff” and laughs it off.

In a confessional, Emy admits her team could be “going to hell” if her teammates can’t get on the same page. That would put her in serious trouble because a Sapphire loss makes her eligible for elimination.

“I don’t want to go into another elimination, dude,” Emy says in her confessional.

To her credit, the Survivor: Romania star has won all three eliminations she has gone into for her rookie season. That included wins over rookie competitors Esther Agunbiade, Bettina Buchanan and a team win with Ed Eason against Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela.

She has no more rookie opponents left, though. Heading into Episode 16, the remaining women in the Spies, Lies & Allies season include veterans Amanda Garcia, Big T Fazakerley, Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, and Kaycee Clark.

Should Ruby capture the win, it could set up an interesting elimination decision. It could mean Emy will have to choose one of Emerald’s vets to face. However, if Ruby and Sapphire both lose, it will likely put the rookie into a fourth elimination, forcing her to choose Tori or Big T.

Viewers can see how things unfold when Season 37, Episode 16, debuts on Wednesday, November 24.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.