Ed Eason from The Challenge releases crazy rap song, fans react to music video clip

From The Circle to The Challenge to music star? Rookie Ed Eason from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies has released his newest rap song and music video, which is drawing mixed reactions from fans.

The reality TV star’s hip hop song features explicit lyrics and some crazy visuals in the accompanying video that Ed and several Challenge fan accounts recently shared online.

While Ed showed his ability to compete in various missions and eliminations on Season 37 of MTV’s show, some fans are questioning his bizarre new song and video.

Ed from The Challenge releases ‘Rolex’ rap song and video

The 25-year-old Ed Eason proudly hails from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and was an entertaining cast member on The Challenge, presenting a goofy-yet-lovable new competitor.

He showed his intelligence in solving puzzles as he and teammate Emy Alupei won their first-ever Challenge elimination, defeating Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela. Ed also won in a daily challenge alongside then-teammate Tori Deal.

While he’d lose to Kyle Christie in a Pole Wrestle, Ed seemed to have the potential to become a Challenge regular who could reach a final.

Now that he’s no longer on the episodes, Ed is still showing off his wild side and might be attempting to ignite a music career. He’s released another rap song online called Rolex on my D***.

Ed released the full music video featuring explicit lyrics (NSFW) on his YouTube channel, with Challenge fan accounts releasing a snippet of the video on Instagram (below).

“F****n with a Rolex on my d**k call it ice prick/Frostbite with this nice drip like a icic,” a shirtless Ed raps in the opening verse.

“There’s a Rolex on my d***, 20 b******s washing it. Spit shined up like I’m the s**t,” he sings in a chorus as he dances alongside several girls and a topless man with a beer belly.

Other scenes in the video feature ATVs, Ed waving a power drill around, and several people standing near a fire holding rifles or flaming baseball bats.

The video above is the second that Ed released on his YouTube. In 2019 he released another crazy hip hop song called Yahmmie. That video has gained over 25,000 views since arriving online, while Rolex on my D*** has just over 5,000 right now.

Challenge fans react to Ed Eason’s music video

Challenge fan accounts, including the one above, shared Ed’s music video snippet, and it brought all sorts of reactions to the new song and video.

Quite a few people compared Ed’s style to that of hip hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“Woowwww. My impression has completely changed about him. Super cringey,” one fan commented about the song and video.

Another fan echoed those sentiments, using the word “cringe” to refer to Ed’s rap song and video.

“Lmao this is a parody right? He can’t be serious,” another fan asked on the IG snippet post.

At least one fan compared it to another song that came from a Challenge rookie. That fan seems to prefer Ed’s song over Emy Alupei’s Alien, featured in a club performance during Spies, Lies & Allies.

With Emy, there was recent speculation she might not return for Season 38 because there is an investigation going on. Rumors suggested it was due to her explicit performance on X Factor Romania in which she repeated a racial slur several times as part of Nicki Minaj song lyrics.

Several fans commenting on the video clip above suggested that maybe Ed shouldn’t be called back after this performance as it features controversial lyrics and imagery. Ed hasn’t commented if this is a parody, spoof, or something else.

The majority of fans commenting about Ed’s song and video seem to be disliking his musical effort. If Ed Eason returns for The Challenge Season 38, it seems highly unlikely he’ll be performing his song “Rolex on my D***” at the club for his castmates in an episode on MTV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.