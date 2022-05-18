The Challenge rumors: Spies, Lies & Allies star reveals they won’t return for Season 38 cast

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast members meet with host TJ Lavin. Pic credit: MTV

With another season of MTV’s The Challenge set to start filming soon, it’s kicked rumors and spoilers about who will be in the cast for the next installment of the competition series.

At least a few individuals are also publicly revealing that they won’t be on the show’s new season, including two rookies who were part of the Spies, Lies & Allies cast, and a finalist from The Challenge.

This report will contain some light spoilers about the upcoming Challenge season’s theme and cast.

Spies, Lies & Allies rookie comments on Season 38 status

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies initially featured 34 competitors, most of whom were rookies on the show and came from various international reality TV shows.

That included Warsaw Shore’s Gabo Szabo, The Circle’s Ed Eason, Survivor Romania’s Emy Alupei, and Big Brother UK’s Hughie Maughan.

On Tuesday, Hughie responded to someone’s question on Twitter, asking if he got a call to appear on Season 38 of The Challenge.

In his reply, Hughie mentioned that he wouldn’t be part of the new season because the theme wasn’t suitable for him. He also said he’d have to prioritize the show over “other work” he has in his life, and he couldn’t do that.

“So hot boy summer it is and 39 I’m comin’ 4 u,” he said in his tweet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @hughie_maughan/Twitter

Hughie, 27, originally appeared as a cast member on Big Brother UK 17 before joining MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. He first teamed up with Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell during the competition series, making for a comedic and entertaining duo.

He’d win one elimination as vet Amber Borzotra’s partner, which involved a heated argument with castmate Corey Lay after the event. Later in the season, Hughie found himself back in the elimination as fellow rookie Berna Canbeldek’s teammate.

However, they were unable to defeat the team of rookies Priscilla Anyabu and Jeremiah White, ending Hughie’s time on the show in Episode 8.

In another tweet, someone asked Hughie if he’d ever consider going on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as a judge, and he said he’d “love to” do that.

Omg I'd love to, I wanna do more uk TV work this next year and maybe then I can stand with rupaul for a night lol I want to do that celebs on a farm show I think id be so funny https://t.co/5gyfIi8nAw — HUGHIE MAUGHAN (@hughie_maughan) May 18, 2022

Other Challenge alum revealed they wouldn’t be in Season 38

Hughie isn’t the first individual to publicly inform fans that he won’t be part of The Challenge Season 38. Another rookie, Michaela Bradshaw, released a video in which she confirmed she won’t appear in the upcoming cast, citing a similar reason to Hughie about her work.

However, Michaela mentioned she’d just received a nice signing bonus for a new job she started and that if she did Season 38 of The Challenge, she’d have to pay it back.

Financially, it wouldn’t make sense for her to leave the new job with no guarantee she’d make or win enough money to pay back the bonus. In addition, she would’ve had to find another job when she returned from filming.

Former Challenge finalist Theo Campbell also tweeted about his situation for Season 38, sharing a text message from someone informing Theo that they didn’t have a spot for him. He tweeted if he didn’t make it on next season, he would no longer be available for any future seasons of the show.

The Challenge Season 38 has yet to start filming, but spoilers and speculation about the show’s theme have been popping up, suggesting it will be called Ride or Dies and focus on teammates who are allies. These could include girlfriends, boyfriends, husbands, wives, friends, and family members joining MTV’s show as part of the format.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.