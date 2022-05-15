Priscilla Anyabu from The Challenge poses in red lingerie, reveals appearance in Boux Avenue campaign

Priscilla Anyabu during MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Priscilla Anyabu is making moves, as the former competitor on MTV’s The Challenge announced she is part of the Boux Avenue advertising campaign.

To share the big news with her friends, fans, and followers, Priscilla modeled some sizzling red lingerie on her social media.

The 27-year-old appeared on Season 37 of MTV’s competition series as a rookie and made a name for herself with some series waves in the game thanks to a bold power move.

Priscilla reveals Boux Avenue lingerie campaign

On Sunday, former Love Island UK star Priscilla Anyabu shared some exciting news on her Instagram page. Posing in a red one-piece, the reality TV star and model revealed she is part of Boux Avenue’s summer campaign.

“Boux Avenue JUST dropped a gorgeous new summer campaign & you might see a familiar face 😌🥰,” Priscilla hinted in her IG caption.

Her post includes multiple poses in the item, which features heart patterns on its panels and lacey trim.

As of this writing, the specific item may not yet officially be on Boux Avenue’s website, but they offer a variety of other pieces to choose from in red or other colors. There’s also an item called the Estella Body in Neon Coral which seems to match what Priscilla is wearing, only in a different color.

Priscilla’s announcement arrived a few hours after Boux Avenue dropped their summer campaign video advertisement on Instagram.

Set to Demi Lovato’s Cool for the Summer, it features Priscilla and other models showing off various items from their collection, including lingerie, swimsuits, and skirts.

On her Instagram Story, Priscilla revealed a few other video clips where she had received a gift from Boux Avenue. After opening the box to reveal the item, she modeled the red lingerie they sent her and gave her thoughts.

“Look at the color. Look at the fit,” she said in her IG Story video, “You guys just need to go shop the new Boux Avenue campaign right now…I don’t think you’re gonna be disappointed.”

Pic credit: @ priscillaanyabu_/Instagram

Priscilla’s Season 38 status for The Challenge unknown

Priscilla entered MTV’s The Challenge as one of the international rookies for the Spies, Lies & Allies season. Initially, she was teamed up with Jeremiah White during the season.

At one point, she made a major power move in the game, shaking things up for the veteran alliance. After winning at an elimination event, Priscilla was able to choose a new partner and opted to steal Josh Martinez away from his teammate, Ashley Mitchell.

It broke up the team situation, making it that a veteran would have to get voted into the next elimination. That put a target on Priscilla’s back too, and she ultimately got sent into elimination again in Episode 10. This time around, she was up against her newfound rival, Ashley, who eliminated her in Seek and Destroy.

Her performance during the season showed that Priscilla is a competitor who won’t back down. As of right now, there’s no word about whether or not she’ll appear in the Season 38 cast, though. However, a lengthy list of prospective cast members at the Vevmo forum reveals that Priscilla is one of the “up in the air” individuals, along with many others.

That forum thread also reveals there are five potential cast members at the moment, including several former champions and finalists.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.