The Challenge rumors: Jordan Wiseley in potential showmance with World Championship castmate

Three-time champion Jordan Wiseley is among the MTV Legends suiting up for The Challenge: World Championship, a spinoff show on Paramount Plus.

He’s there with other legendary players from the game, including Johnny Bananas, Nelson Thomas, Darrell Taylor, Jonna Mannion, and Amber Borzotra.

There’s also recent Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal, who also happens to be Jordan’s ex-fiancee and his castmate for another season of The Challenge.

Based on trailer footage, it appears the two ex-lovers who had their rough times on Ride or Dies might get together some more for the spinoff.

However, recent speculation has popped up that Jordan could have been hooking up with a castmate that isn’t Tori.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report may contain some light spoilers from The Challenge: World Championship.

The Challenge super fan reveals Jordan Wiseley’s potential showmance

Former The Real World: Portland star Jordan is known for having several notable showmances over the years on The Challenge and its spinoffs, including Laurel Stucky, Nia Moore, and Tori.

A super fan of the show revealed some interesting photographic evidence that could indicate Jordan has yet another showmance or hookup from The Challenge: World Championship.

On Twitter, the super fan @jaychallenge1 showed a photo or screenshot from the show with Jordan outdoors wearing sunglasses and an unbuttoned shirt as he was lying back under the sun.

Also in the pic next to Jordan is his castmate Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez from The Challenge: Argentina. She’s wearing a bikini, smiling at Jordan, and putting her hand near his face, possibly in a playful manner.

“Wait a min….,” @jaychallenge 1 wrote with the photo, raising some interest in what it’s showing.

As mentioned, Jordan is one of the 14 MTV Legends appearing in the World Championship spinoff show. There are also 16 MVPs who come from The Challenge: Argentina, Australia, USA, and UK spinoff shows.

Jujuy isn’t partnered with Jordan, though, as she was given former MTV star Nelson Thomas as her partner due to her finishing near last place in the opening qualifier challenge. At the conclusion of Episode 2, the pair was automatically heading into elimination after finishing last place in the daily challenge.

Jordan’s also with Tori again in World Championship show

Adding to the intrigue of Jordan’s potential showmance or hookup with Jujuy is the trailer that arrived to showcase the season ahead for The Challenge: World Championship.

During footage in the trailer (below), Tori’s partner Danny McCray is heard in a voiceover saying he needs to “take away her No. 1” so they can work together better. He’s referring to Jordan, as scenes show Tori hugging Jordan and getting underneath the covers with him in a bed.

“You literally hate me. I wish you never picked me as a partner,” a frustrated Tori tells her partner Danny in another scene.

During MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, viewers saw Jordan return to the show, much to the surprise of his ex-fiancee. He’d previously vowed never to return to the show when she was part of the cast.

The two had their fare share of confrontations and blowups during the season, including Jordan’s infamous call-out of Tori as a “terrorist” during an elimination decision at The Zone and their spats over Jordan’s in-house hookup with rookie Nurys Mateo.

At the end of the season, Jordan was amongst finalists on hands to cheer on Tori and give her a congratulatory hug after she and teammate Devin Walker won the final.

Nia is also among Jordan’s castmates on World Championship. The two appeared in All Stars 3 together, and footage revealed them getting into bed together during an episode. That suggested a hookup, which Nia confirmed online.

It should be interesting to see how far these three MTV competitors go in the World Championship game and what arguments or disagreements might arrive between the Challengers if any.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.