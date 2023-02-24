The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 2 trailer teases Jordan Wiseley and Laurel Stucky’s unaired hookup

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion’s first part included castmates getting together to discuss some of their season’s stories and highlights.

In particular, there were heated arguments involving rookies Johnny Middlebrooks, Ravyn Rochelle, and Nurys Mateo, as well as Laurel Stucky and Michele Fitzgerald.

The first part of the reunion also had Jakk Maddox and Jay Starrett beefing a bit, as well as veterans Johnny Bananas and Veronica Portillo.

A second part of the special could reveal potential tea that fans may not have known about, including things that went down after filming finished.

In particular, there will be the discussion of at least one unaired hookup, Aneesa Ferreira defending herself from being called a “b***h,” and one rookie mentioning that a castmate blocked them.

A trailer for the second part of the Season 38 reunion arrived just after the first part finished airing on MTV and gave teases about what’s on the way.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 2 trailer features more drama and tea

Laurel and Jordan were featured in the first part of the reunion, and it appears these two Challenge champions will come up again, this time based on rumors of a hookup.

During the reunion’s teaser trailer for Part 2, Maria says, “You and Laurel hooked up. What’s the story there?”

There was online speculation that Jordan and Laurel hooked up during the Ride or Dies filming, although those rumors have yet to be confirmed as accurate or not. Based on the trailer, they’ll open up about it to castmates and viewers.

The two reality TV stars previously had a showmance around 2013 to 2014, with details unclear on whether they dated outside of The Challenge.

The teaser also presents a few other interesting talking points. In particular, Aneesa is saying she’s “not a b***h,” as it cuts to rookie castmate Moriah Jadea saying, “debatable.” Will these two get into a verbal altercation, or was the footage cut a certain way?

Rookie Olivia Kaiser is also featured in the trailer, suggesting she tried to be friends with someone, and they blocked her. The camera cuts to a shot of Nurys, so this segment could involve the rookies and possibly Olivia’s showmance with Nelson Thomas, whom she stopped dating after the show.

Turbo will address his Ride or Dies castmates

Another tease arrived as the first part of the reunion was ending. The last topic of discussion was the heated debate that fans have about whether or not it should be OK for Challenge players in the stands to offer help to castmates during eliminations.

Viewers saw at least two eliminations during the season where castmates yelled to help one team. The earliest of those featured former champ Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran in an elimination event with teammate Tamara Alfaro against rookies Olivia and Horacio Gutierrez.

Most of the cast was irked by Turbo’s behavior during the early part of the season, leading to him and his partner getting sent into elimination. Castmates also yelled helpful suggestions to the rookies for the large memory puzzle board they had to complete in the elimination.

Ultimately the rookies won, and Turbo went home early with his Ride or Dies partner. While Turbo wasn’t in the studio for the first part of the reunion, the closing moments involved a tease that he would appear for the reunion.

“Bring his b***h a** out,” Devin Walker joked, likely meaning Turbo appears via satellite.

However, it should be interesting to see what Turbo and others have to say regarding his involvement in the Ride or Dies season.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, March 1, at 8/7c on MTV.