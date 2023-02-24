The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat makes bold claim to Ride or Dies winners and Devin Walker addresses critics

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season is in the books, with one duo finishing ahead of the other competitors to secure their bag and a spot in the reality TV franchise’s history.

Viewers watched as Devin Walker and Tori Deal outlasted three other pairs in a grueling 100-hour final to become first-time winners of the MTV show.

That featured a frantic finish against seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and his veteran teammate Nany Gonzalez, who messed up several times on a puzzle made of many heavy cinder blocks.

While many fans and castmates celebrated Tori and Devin’s win, it seems Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat had a bit more to say to the Ride or Dies winners.

Fessy returned to the show, looking to redeem himself after getting booted off Season 37 due to an incident with his castmate.

However, his fourth season was a second straight without a trip to the final, and Fessy seemed to believe that if things had worked out slightly differently for him and his teammate, they’d have won.

Fessy congratulated Ride or Dies winners but made a bold claim

Taking to his Twitter after The Challenge: Ride or Dies finale aired on MTV, Fessy retweeted his thoughts with a clip from the Double Agents reunion. In the clip, Fessy and Devin were trash-talking each other, with Devin indicating they were on the same level as far as finishing in the final.

“You ain’t never winning this s**t. I’ll tell you that,” Fessy remarked at one point.

As they say on the internet, this didn’t age well. In his recent comments, Fessy congratulated the winners before making another claim about Ride or Dies and the final.

“But if them sticks didn’t break in that last elimination from not supporting my body weight we would’ve smoked y’all in the final just like we did in the mini final,” he tweeted.

Congrats on the win 👏🏽🫡

But if them sticks didn’t break in that last elimination from not supporting my body weight we would’ve smoked y’all in the final just like we did in the mini final. https://t.co/rqxCS6CoWN — Faysal Shawn Shafaat (@fessyfitness) February 16, 2023

Fessy and his Ride or Dies teammate, rookie Moriah Jadea, were on the verge of getting into the final. However, they went into The Zone for the last elimination of the season, taking on Bananas and Nany.

Their event featured a long rope ladder leading to the top of a tall tower. Competitors each had three rungs for that ladder which they had to use to climb to the top and press a buzzer. The first team to complete it would win.

While Bananas, Nany, and Moriah seemed to get the hang of what they had to do to get to the top, Fessy was shown struggling. Based on his comments, the rungs he was using broke, although that wasn’t really featured in the footage.

Devin Walker addresses his Challenge critics

On Wednesday, MTV presented the first part of the Ride or Dies reunion, with cast members gathering to discuss everything that went down during their season.

The winners were there, as well as the other finalists and several other prominent teams from the season, including Fessy and Moriah.

This time, there wasn’t any jarring between Devin and Fessy, who have seemingly come a long way since Devin’s “Big Brother sucks” days on Double Agents.

However, Devin took to his Twitter early Thursday morning to call out any other critics, saying he would “go to bed and wake up as a champion.”

“Many others will go to bed spooning their egos hoping to attain what I have… and I’ll sleep better knowing a image of me smoking a dart with a can in hand runs thru their minds eternally…,” he said in part of his humorous tweet.

Pic credit: @MTVDevinWalker/Twitter

Devin’s Challenge win came in his seventh season and third appearance in a final. While many critics will continue to argue about his participation in the infamous Vacation Alliance, Devin has defied expectations, even working on his endurance and mindstate to better compete in the Ride or Dies season.

Will this be a one-and-done for Devin, or will there be more Challenge championships in his future? Time will tell if he will add to his legacy and continue to draw out any jealous comments of those who have yet to achieve any.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, March 1 at 8/7c on MTV.