It was time to party for The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Ravyn Rochelle, as she recently revealed she was celebrating Chapter 26 of her life.

Ravyn, one of the rookie competitors in Season 38 of the show, shared several posts on her social media as she enjoyed the special day.

She revealed a gorgeous birthday look as she donned a white two-piece swimsuit for the occasion, featuring gold hardware adorning the middle of her top and a portion of the bottoms.

Ravyn rocked dark curly hair past her shoulders and beautiful makeup in a celebratory video set to Drake’s song Ratchet Happy Birthday.

In the clip, she opens a plastic lid off a small colorfully-decorated cake and inserts a candle into the top, smiling at the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ravyn then blows out the candle as part of her celebration before flashing another bright smile to close the video clip.

Ravyn’s Challenge debut on Ride or Dies

In the past year, Ravyn got her first taste of reality television, as she arrived as a rookie on MTV’s The Challenge for Season 38, aka Ride or Dies.

Ravyn showed up to the game as the teammate of Love Island star Johnny Middlebrooks, and from the get-go, the rookies seemed to be a force to be reckoned with.

They made an impressive debut, winning the opening daily challenge, which gave them immediate power in the game. They attempted to make a bold move by sending multiple veteran teams into The Zone.

Ultimately, the move came back to bite them, as Johnny Bananas and teammate Nany Gonzalez realized they were a threat. They were able to expose that Jay Starrett and Michelle Fitzgerald were working with the rookies when Jay chose to save them at The Zone.

In Episode 3, the rookies were again sent into elimination, this time by challenge winners Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Moriah Jadea. They’d go on to lose to their fellow rookie team, Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser, in a variation of the classic Hall Brawl.

Ravyn also had some stressful times during her debut as she dealt with her friendship and relationship with partner Johnny, who caught feelings for castmate Nurys Mateo. Nonetheless, her early success in the game is hard to ignore, and it should be interesting to see if she returns for future seasons.

Ravyn Rochelle’s acting career

Before becoming a reality TV star on MTV’s The Challenge, Ravyn acted and had a role in a film called Seal of Desire.

According to IMDB, the romantic thriller is about a psychologist involved in couples therapy who uses his skills to expose cheating spouses and “seduce their heartbroken wives.”

Ravyn takes on the role of Veronica Wilson, one of the women who encounter the psychologist. Additional stars include Markiss McFadden, Mark Justice, Jackie Moore, and Greg Dodder.

She’s appeared in other projects under the name Ravyn Collier. Along with Seal of Desire, her roles include playing characters on TV series such as Nightmare on Laurel Canyon, #Washed, and in the movies Red Flags and Game Related.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.