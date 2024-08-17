The Challenge: Jonna Mannion says Season 40 castmate has a ‘bad reputation’ and she’s ‘terrified’ to face her

After winning two of The Challenge: All Stars seasons on Paramount+, Jonna Mannion returned to MTV as one of the 40 cast members for Battle of the Eras.

The epic 40th season features four teams of 10 competitors, determined by the eras they represented in MTV’s 39 previous seasons of The Challenge.

Jonna was part of the Era 3 team, which includes castmates Nia Moore, Averey Tressler, Amanda Garcia, Tori Deal, Cory Wharton, Jordan Wiseley, Leroy Garrett, Tony Raines, and Devin Walker.

Unsurprisingly, Jonna revealed one teammate she particularly fears having to go against: Tori.

Viewers saw them clash during their time on CBS’ spinoff, The Challenge: USA 2, and it was a lopsided matchup in favor of Tori.

Despite that, Jonna revealed that she’s formed a friendship with Tori and feels her castmate gets a “bad reputation” online but is truly “genuine.”

Jonna addresses the ‘bad reputation’ Tori has

Just days after The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premiere, Jonna appeared on the Zach Nichols Podcast with her ex-boyfriend and former castmate, Zach.

“She’s great. In modern-day times, current challengers. Who am I terrified of like going against? Tori, all day,” she said after calling Tori an all-time great.

She admitted that their elimination battle on USA 2 was not good for her, but also said she is cool with Tori.

“Right before that elimination, her and I were friends. We became friends on [The Challenge: World Championship]. Right before that elimination, she was just like so distraught. She was like, ‘Jonna, what are we gonna do?'” Jonna shared.

She said she told Tori to treat it like any other elimination and to “go hard” because she would do so and not see them as friends while competing.

“That’s why I like her because she was so- She is genuine, and I feel like she gets a lot of bad reputation from, like, you know, just online,” she said, adding, “People don’t know her.”

The former Real World: Cancun star said her former castmate and friend Derek Chavez “had a whole opinion” about Tori before Season 40.

When asked about Derek’s opinion, Jonna wouldn’t share details about what he said to her, saying, “It’s the same as everybody’s.”

Jonna said people shouldn’t judge Tori or any cast members solely based on what they see on a TV screen. Zach agreed with those sentiments, saying he “got judged hard” based on that.

Jonna revealed how she spent her All Stars prize money

While on Zach’s podcast, Jonna admitted being surprised to get a call for the first season of The Challenge: All Stars. She said she wasn’t sure why because she didn’t consider herself an OG. However, she’s since won Season 2 and Season 3 of the show.

She said her castmate refers to her as “500K Jonna” based on the amount of prize money she’s won. Jonna collected $500,000 as part of her prizes for winning Season 2 with teammate MJ Garrett and Season 3 alongside men’s winner Wes Bergmann.

Some competitors might splurge on a fancy car or other material things after winning that life-changing money. However, Jonna said she played it smart with her winnings.

“I spent some on paying off my house,” Jonna revealed, adding that she also bought her husband a truck.

In addition, she revealed that their castmate, Wes, gave her some financial advice on investments. Jonna said it was a collection of various things but didn’t elaborate on what it was.

“Oh dear lord, it’s gone,” Zach joked, throwing some shade at Wes’s advice.

Jonna is now attempting to add to her impressive winnings by claiming some of the $1 million prize money available on Battle of the Eras. However, many other contenders, including her fierce friend, Tori, stand in the way.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.