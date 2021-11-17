The Challenge fans react to photos of Amanda and Fessy together again in Colorado

Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia at Denver Broncos NFL game. Pic credit: @fessyfitness/Instagram

While The Challenge stars Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat seemed like they might no longer be seeing one another weeks ago, they appear to be back together now after recent photos surfaced.

The Spies, Lies & Allies showmance couple had been in a rough spot after Fessy appeared in a video with a mystery woman, which had Amanda seeming to be done with him.

However, it looks like the two are enjoying time together again due to a recent outing in Colorado. Challenge fans have since reacted to seeing the couple together again in various photos online.

Amanda and Fessy spend time at NFL game

In a series of Instagram photos that Fessy shared to Instagram, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies star attended the Denver Broncos game this past weekend with Amanda in her home state of Colorado.

Fessy is in a few photos on his own before appearing in several with Amanda. The couple is decked out in Broncos gear for the full-on fan experience. Most of the pictures show Amanda and Fessy posed side by side.

In one photo, Amanda plants a kiss on Fessy’s cheek, seeming to show he’s still in her good graces or somehow got back in them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite it being a home game for the Broncos, they ultimately lost 30-13 to the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, but it still appears The Challenge couple had a fun time at Mile High Stadium.

The Challenge castmates began a showmance during the Spies, Lies & Allies season, which Fessy was part of until Episode 8 when he got kicked off for fighting with castmate Josh Martinez. Meanwhile, Amanda Garcia has remained on the show up through the recent Episode 14.

They’ve continued to explore a relationship after filming, although they have never labeled themselves as “boyfriend-girlfriend” based on comments made in interviews or online. Instead, they said they were just seeing where things go between them.

However, a video featuring Fessy with a mystery woman over a month ago during a Challenge Mania event in Florida had Amanda saying she was done with him and they wouldn’t be visiting each other anymore. That appears to have changed, based on the recent evidence.

Over a week later, several fan photos popped up online showing Fessy and Amanda out at a restaurant of some sort, seeming to show that the two were amicable again. However, the more recent photos were provided by Fessy with Amanda in them, seeming to give more support to the notion they’re seeing each other again.

Fans react to Challenge couple together again

A fan account, @challengeteaa, shared a collage of photos with Amanda and Fessy in them, prompting fans to leave various comments.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Many comments bring up the idea of Amanda continuing to give Fessy a chance after he may have “cheated” or disrespected her based on that video with the mystery woman.

“Guess it’s a theme in the challenge to cheat and get back together lmao,” one fan commented.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

“Tell me you have no self respect without telling me you have no self respect,” a fan commented, seeming to refer to Amanda allowing Fessy to be with her after the previous blowup.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Another fan joked about giving them the couple name “Amessy” but also wished “all the best” to The Challenge castmates.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Many of the fans’ comments on the original post that Fessy shared on his Instagram offered support for the couple, with many saying they like or love seeing the two castmates together.

Pic credit: @fessyfitness/Instagram

“I love this hope you guys had a good time at the game and you and Amanda look beautiful together,” a fan gushed over the duo.

Pic credit: @fessyfitness/Instagram

Fans will find out a bit more about The Challenge couple’s showmance and relationship situation when the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion after the season’s finale airs. Both Amanda and Fessy were present for the event in Amsterdam, and it’s likely to be amongst the key topics addressed.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.