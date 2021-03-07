The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 13 synopsis suggests players will question their partners

The Challenge: Double Agents competitors await their next mission, this time at night. Pic credit: MTV

When The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 13 airs, viewers will get to see what sort of conditions the competitors must endure to make it through their nighttime mission.

The latest mission looks to feature some intense situations for the players, and some of them are working with new partners for the first time this season.

The plot synopsis for the upcoming Double Agents episode also mentions teammates questioning if they’ve got the right partners to survive in the game. After all, competitors are getting closer to the finals, worth a million dollars in prize money.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Challenge: Double Agents plot synopsis for Episode 13

At the end of Double Agents Episode 12, viewers were left with another cliffhanger. This time around, it was about their mission, set to take place overnight, rather than daytime like all previous missions.

Host TJ Lavin revealed Survive the Night, which will require the competitors to endure “torturous conditions.” Teammates will have to grit their way through tough tasks to become the first team to survive and escape the cell.

Episode 12 already revealed that this mission has teammates chained together in cells in a dark warehouse. There are also continuously flashing lights and an annoying sound screeching through the warehouse.

Based on the episode’s sneak peek, this will also include eating and drinking various disgusting things.

Read More The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 8 synopsis reveals rookie gets suspicious

The plot synopsis (below) indicates competitors will “confront their worst fears” for the mission, so there may be even scarier things on the way.

Pic credit: @thechallengeoverdose/Instagram Story

New teams, Gold Skull situation ahead of episode

The above plot synopsis also reveals that some players will “question whether or not they have the right partners to survive.” Heading into Episode 13, new teams formed after a double elimination resulted in two players stealing Gold Skulls.

Those players were Chris “CT” Tamburello and Darrell Taylor. CT defeated Josh Martinez, while Darell defeated Devin Walker. Fessy Shafaat, Leroy Garrett, and Kyle Christie also have Skulls. The only remaining male competitor without a Gold Skull now is Cory Wharton.

For the females, there is just one Gold Skull left and three competitors who have yet to earn one. They are Nany Gonzalez, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, and Gabby Allen.

Of course, competitors can also try to steal one from a female who has theirs already. They are Aneesa Ferreira, Kam Williams, Kaycee Clark, and Amber Borzotra.

The big event that shook things up in Episode 12 was when CT won his Gold Skull by defeating Josh Martinez and then decided to switch partners.

He revealed he was choosing Kam Williams, as he upset his former partner, Big T, in the process.

From there, Darrell chose to stick with his partner Amber B and the Big Brother alliance. Kyle chose next and decided to take Nany as his partner, while Cory chose Gabby.

Rogue Agent Nam Vo was teamed up with Big T by default, but by the end of the episode, Nam had to leave due to injury. That left Big T as a Rogue Agent heading into Episode 13, meaning she won’t have to compete in that scary mission.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.