Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 13 synopsis suggests players will question their partners


the challenge double agents competitors at survive the night mission
The Challenge: Double Agents competitors await their next mission, this time at night. Pic credit: MTV

When The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 13 airs, viewers will get to see what sort of conditions the competitors must endure to make it through their nighttime mission.

The latest mission looks to feature some intense situations for the players, and some of them are working with new partners for the first time this season.

The plot synopsis for the upcoming Double Agents episode also mentions teammates questioning if they’ve got the right partners to survive in the game. After all, competitors are getting closer to the finals, worth a million dollars in prize money.

The Challenge: Double Agents plot synopsis for Episode 13

At the end of Double Agents Episode 12, viewers were left with another cliffhanger. This time around, it was about their mission, set to take place overnight, rather than daytime like all previous missions.

monsterscriticsreality

315 382

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Chelsea Houska is realizing the joys of raising a preteen after her daughter, Aubree, called out her...

View

Mar 6

0 1
Open
Chelsea Houska is realizing the joys of raising a preteen after her daughter, Aubree, called out her parenting skills. Why Aubree thinks her mom is too “strict” and the details of why Chelsea left #TeenMom2 at link in the bio. (📸: MTV)

Chelsea Houska is realizing the joys of raising a preteen after her daughter, Aubree, called out her parenting skills. Why Aubree thinks her mom is too “strict” and the details of why Chelsea left #TeenMom2 at link in the bio.
(📸: MTV) ...

0 1

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

I got you 😉 💄
#90dayfiance

View

Mar 6

1 1
Open
I got you 😉 💄 #90dayfiance

I got you 😉 💄
#90dayfiance ...

1 1

monsterscriticsreality

Looks like #MAFS Erik Lake has been doing a little self-reflection. As you might recall, he ...

View

Mar 6

1 3
Open
Looks like #MAFS Erik Lake has been doing a little self-reflection. As you might recall, he originally told his new wife Virginia that guys and girls can’t be just friends. But recently on #Unfiltered, Erik told host Jamie Otis that maybe he was wrong about that. Do you think this revelation came after the housewarming party where Erik got to meet Virginia’s guy friends? Details at link in the bio. (📸: Lifetime)

Looks like #MAFS Erik Lake has been doing a little self-reflection. As you might recall, he originally told his new wife Virginia that guys and girls can’t be just friends. But recently on #Unfiltered, Erik told host Jamie Otis that maybe he was wrong about that.

Do you think this revelation came after the housewarming party where Erik got to meet Virginia’s guy friends? Details at link in the bio.
(📸: Lifetime) ...

1 3

Host TJ Lavin revealed Survive the Night, which will require the competitors to endure “torturous conditions.” Teammates will have to grit their way through tough tasks to become the first team to survive and escape the cell.

Episode 12 already revealed that this mission has teammates chained together in cells in a dark warehouse. There are also continuously flashing lights and an annoying sound screeching through the warehouse.

Based on the episode’s sneak peek, this will also include eating and drinking various disgusting things.

The plot synopsis (below) indicates competitors will “confront their worst fears” for the mission, so there may be even scarier things on the way.

the challenge double agents plot synopsis for episode 13
Pic credit: @thechallengeoverdose/Instagram Story

New teams, Gold Skull situation ahead of episode

The above plot synopsis also reveals that some players will “question whether or not they have the right partners to survive.” Heading into Episode 13, new teams formed after a double elimination resulted in two players stealing Gold Skulls.

Those players were Chris “CT” Tamburello and Darrell Taylor. CT defeated Josh Martinez, while Darell defeated Devin Walker. Fessy Shafaat, Leroy Garrett, and Kyle Christie also have Skulls. The only remaining male competitor without a Gold Skull now is Cory Wharton.

For the females, there is just one Gold Skull left and three competitors who have yet to earn one. They are Nany Gonzalez, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, and Gabby Allen.

Of course, competitors can also try to steal one from a female who has theirs already. They are Aneesa Ferreira, Kam Williams, Kaycee Clark, and Amber Borzotra.

The big event that shook things up in Episode 12 was when CT won his Gold Skull by defeating Josh Martinez and then decided to switch partners.

He revealed he was choosing Kam Williams, as he upset his former partner, Big T, in the process.

From there, Darrell chose to stick with his partner Amber B and the Big Brother alliance. Kyle chose next and decided to take Nany as his partner, while Cory chose Gabby.

Rogue Agent Nam Vo was teamed up with Big T by default, but by the end of the episode, Nam had to leave due to injury. That left Big T as a Rogue Agent heading into Episode 13, meaning she won’t have to compete in that scary mission.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Matt Couden
Latest posts by Matt Couden (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x