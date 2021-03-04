The Challenge rookie Nam Vo shares more about his injury, Double Agents exit

Nam Vo shared more about the injury that may have cost him getting to The Challenge: Double Agents final. Pic credit: MTV

One of the exciting new competitors to arrive on The Challenge Season 36 was rookie Nam Vo who arrived to the MTV show after competing on Ultimate Beastmaster.

He and his partner on Double Agents, Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, seemed like they might be a tough team to beat. However, the two teammates struggled to work together effectively, and ultimately both ended up leaving early.

At one point, Lolo decided to leave the show she could pursue a spot at the Winter Olympics. Just an episode later, Nam was a Rogue Agent, but his time on the show was cut short due to a bad injury.

Nam’s back injury led to Double Agents exit

Nam’s back injury was one of the storylines that received attention during Double Agents Episode 12 and arrived after there had already been a men’s double elimination earlier.

It got so bad to the point that footage showed Nam lying on his back on a couch as Kam Williams and Aneesa Ferreira tried to comfort him. Leroy Garrett also arrived to ask what was going on. All three of The Challenge veterans suggested Nam needed to do what was best to get his back better.

While he tried to go on without drawing attention to the injury, it eventually got to a point he had to go to the hospital. He was shown departing at night and arriving back later. In a confessional interview, he revealed he got an injection from a huge needle. After that, Nam said he just wanted to sleep.

The Challenge competitors ended up having to leave the house for a nighttime mission, and it was there that host TJ Lavin revealed the bad news. Nam was determined to be “medically unfit to continue” on Double Agents. That brought an emotional moment for Nam, as he broke down in tears and castmates hugged him before he exited the scene.

Nam shares more about his injury situation

The day after Episode 12 aired on MTV, Nam finally had a chance to watch the episode back for himself and react to it. He took to Twitter, where he posted some of his thoughts and comments about what was going on with him during Double Agents.

During the episode, Nam admitted he didn’t want to go to get checked out because he was afraid it would cost him the game. He reiterated those thoughts in a tweet on Thursday (March 4).

Pic credit: @NamVoOfficial1/Twitter

Unfortunately, Nam’s injury was one that was severe enough it cost him the game, as he’d learn just before the Surviving the Night injury. He was supposed to be partnered with Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, but that never happened as he had to leave.

“It literally broke my heart when I had to leave @ChallengeMTV, and trust me guys when I tell you that I never cried so hard in my life ever before the whole night.. I was feeling so disappointed in myself .. I don’t know why, but it just felt like that,” Nam tweeted about having to leave Double Agents.

It literally broke my heart 💔 when I had to leave @ChallengeMTV and trust me guys when I tell you that I never cried 😭 so hard in my life ever before the whole night .. I was feeling so disappointed in myself .. I don’t know why but it just felt like that .. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/HNCJdtoVu0 — Nam Vo (@NamVoOfficial1) March 4, 2021

During his appearance on The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath show, Nam also spoke more about the injury. He revealed it first became noticeable during the Black Sand Ops mission, where competitors had to dig for totem pieces on the beach. He said it continued as he participated in other daily missions.

“We did the helicopter challenge. I was so dizzy from the pain. I felt so bad. The pain was like overwhelming my body and I couldn’t hold it anymore,” Nam revealed.

Nam became the third competitor during the Double Agents season to be ruled medically unable to continue. During the Road Kill mission earlier in the season, rookie Liv Jawando and veteran Nicole Zanatta suffered injuries to their arms or shoulders.

He also revealed his injury situation is much improved and he’d love another chance.

“Now it’s pretty good. I almost [healed], so I’m definitely ready for the next season,” Nam shared on the Aftermath show.

Despite Nam Vo’s early exit from his debut season of The Challenge, it seems very likely he’ll be invited back to compete again based on his likable personality, athletic abilities, and competitive spirit.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.