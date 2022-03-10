The Challenge champion teases return season: ‘I still got one more in the tank’

Cast members during The Challenge: Dirty 30 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

MTV’s The Challenge is known for many women who have put on impressive displays to overcome the odds during daily events, eliminations, and finals.

This past season, rookie Emy Alupei achieved four elimination victories, showing the veteran cast members that she deserved a spot in the final. However, before that, other women paved the way for future Challenge contenders, including Jodi Weatherton, Evelyn Smith, Emily Schromm, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

At least one of the former champions teased her return to the show, as MTV showed some love for her with a special social media post.

The Challenge celebrates Cara Maria’s performance

MTV’s The Challenge shared a highlight clip of Cara Maria Sorbello during the Vendettas final for Tuesday’s celebration of women internationally. Cara was amongst the finalists, along with Zach Nichols, Kailah Casillas, and Kyle Christie.

The clip shows Cara finishing her puzzle as Zach curses, realizing she’s won. Cara then rushes up a series of steps and crosses a bridge-like structure to raise a red flag before screaming in excitement.

“There has never been a Challenge before where a girl has taken over, and I had to compete against the boys, not with the boys. I won over everybody,” a joyful Cara Maria exclaims in an interview clip after raising her victory flag.

That was Cara’s second career Challenge win, as she previously claimed a victory during Battle of the Bloodlines with her cousin, Jamie Banks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former Fresh Meat star has appeared in 14 seasons and reached nine finals. She also holds 42 wins in daily challenges and a 14-3 record in eliminations.

Cara Maria hints at potential return to compete

One of the top comments on MTV’s The Challenge highlight clip is none other than Cara Maria, suggesting that maybe she can come back to compete for another championship.

“This brought back all the feels. Especially the feeling that I still got one more in the tank,” Cara commented on the IG video clip.

Cara’s comment brought in over 1,000 Likes as of this writing, which shows how much support she has with her desire to be part of the cast again.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Fans last saw her on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, where she reached the final as part of Team USA, which included her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, Zach Nichols, Ashley Mitchell, and “Ninja” Natalie Duran.

They ended up finishing as runner-ups to the UK’s team, which featured veterans CT Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley, as well as Rogan O’Connor and Dee Nguyen.

Challenge fans support Cara Maria’s return

With MTV The Challenge using a video clip of two-time champion Cara Maria on International Women’s Day, fans reacted to it in the comments, with many showing their support.

“Bring Back Cara! Don’t post about her and then blacklist her!” one fan commented on the IG post.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Another fan praised Cara for her rise over the years on the show from “bullied to empowered champ,” calling her “the ultimate Phoenix rising up to embrace her strength.”

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Yet another fan called Cara the “face of the franchise,” registering another vote to see her back on The Challenge.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

“BRING HER BACK!!!! The fans want to see her compete again! @mtv #bringcaraback,” another fan said, using a hashtag in support of Cara’s return.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

With Cara absent from the show for several seasons, many fans anticipate her return. Perhaps the video shared by MTV’s The Challenge is a good sign that the show is ready to bring back the two-time champion.

If she returns for Season 38, she may be returning with another champ. During his podcast, seven-time winner Johnny Bananas hinted that he believes it’s time for him to come back and “right the ship” that’s been sinking the past several seasons.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.