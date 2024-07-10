The Challenge: Ashley Mitchell and Wes Bergmann lead nominees for 2024 Challenge Mania Hall of Fame

Former The Challenge winners Wes Bergmann and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell head up a group of 10 nominees for the 2024 Challenge Mania Hall of Fame.

The former Real World stars have each won the MTV competition series twice during their careers.

In addition, Wes, who debuted on The Real World: Austin, won The Challenge: All Stars 3 spinoff alongside women’s winner Jonna Mannion.

He last appeared on CBS’ spinoff, The Challenge: USA 2, with fellow MTV stars Johnny Bananas, Cory Wharton, Amanda Garcia, Tori Deal, and Jonna.

During the season, he revealed that it would be his final appearance on The Challenge and announced his official retirement from the show.

Meanwhile, viewers have been hoping to see the return of Ashley, who had a controversial exit from MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies after an unaired heated altercation with a castmate.

Men’s 2024 Challenge Hall of Fame Mania nominees include Tyler and Zach

Joining Wes are four worthy men’s candidates, including several former castmates and MTV OGs.

Zach Nichols, a former The Real World: San Diego cast member, won Battle of the Seasons in 2012 with several of his castmates. He’s appeared in nine seasons of the show and reached the final four times, including his potential last appearance on the show, War of the Worlds 2.

Tyler Duckworth initially appeared on The Real World: Key West alongside future Challenge great Bananas. He competed in four seasons of The Challenge and won Cutthroat and Rivals, the latter of which he teamed with Bananas to win. He returned for The Challenge: All Stars 2 and 3 spinoff seasons.

Two MTV OGs, Theo von Kurnatowski and Jamie Murray, are among the men’s Hall of Fame candidates. Many new fans likely know Theo Von as a comedian.

Before entering the standup comedy world, he appeared in Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour and did four seasons of The Challenge. He was among the winners of The Gauntlet and Battle of the Sexes 2.

Jamie is a former cast member of The Real World: New Orleans in 2000. He appeared in three seasons of The Challenge and won all three: Extreme Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, and The Gauntlet 2.

Women’s HOF nominees include OGs Beth and Roni

In addition to Ashley, the women’s candidates include Beth Stolarczyk, Roni Martin, Jenna Compono, and Nany Gonzalez.

Ashley, initially a Real World: Ex-Plosion star, appeared in nine seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, reaching the final in three. She won Invasion of the Champions, followed by Final Reckoning. In the latter, she had the infamous money moment when she kept all the prize money to herself rather than share it with teammate Hunter Barfield.

Roni is the only other Challenge champion in the women’s nominees. The former Road Rules: Northern Trail cast member won both her seasons of MTV’s competition series, Real World vs. Road Rules and The Gauntlet. Fans saw Roni return for the All Stars 3 season.

Although Beth, Nany, and Jenna have never won a season of The Challenge, all three women are considered iconic cast members for their appearances on the show and its spinoffs.

Beth is among MTV OGs, having appeared in The Real World: Los Angeles, the second season of the reality TV show. She appeared in seven MTV seasons of The Challenge, reaching the final in her first Real World vs. Road Rules Challenge. She’s since appeared in two seasons of the All Stars spinoff.

Nany and Jenna have reached multiple finals. Nany initially appeared in The Real World: Las Vegas before competing in 12 seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. She’s achieved 33 daily challenge wins, a 7-10 elimination record, and four finals in her career.

Like Ashley, Jenna is a former Real World: X-Plosion cast member. She competed in eight seasons of The Challenge and reached the final in her first three. She’s also compiled an impressive 6-3 record in eliminations on the show.

How to vote for the 2024 HOF inductees

Fans will vote two men and two women from the 10 nominees into the 2024 Challenge Mania Hall of Fame. Voting is open to decide the first man and woman to be inducted, and it officially ends on July 14.

Fans can head to ChallengeManiacs.com and sign up for a free Patreon account to vote. The website also offers monthly membership options with various benefits.

Once registered for Challenge Mania, fans can vote in the two polls available. As of this writing, Wes is winning the votes in a landslide. Ashley is also ahead for the women, with Nany and Jenna also receiving a reasonable amount of votes.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.