The Challenge: All Stars reunion hosts revealed for OG spinoff’s special episode

The Challenge: All Stars cast will have a reunion as Episode 10 of the spinoff season. Pic credit: Paramount+

While The Challenge: Double Agents on MTV featured about 20 episodes for the season, The Challenge: All Stars spinoff on Paramount Plus features half that amount.

Viewers shouldn’t worry that there won’t be a reunion special, as there will be at the end of the season.

The OG series recently had its sixth episode of the season arrive on-demand on the streaming network, which means the grand finale is approaching.

Once TJ Lavin’s final has concluded, there will be The Challenge: All Stars reunion, and now the hosts for the special have been revealed ahead of its release.

Who are The Challenge: All Stars reunion hosts?

Fans of The Challenge recently watched as former NFL star Vernon Davis handled the hosting duties for the Double Agents reunion, which consisted of two episodes.

Many hoped that former Challenge star and current Aftermath show host Devyn Simone would also host the reunion. When they learned she wasn’t the host weeks ago, fans started a petition to get her the All Stars reunion hosting job.

Unfortunately, Devyn won’t be working as the host for the All Stars reunion. Instead, there will be two other stars handling those duties.

The @mtvchallengeinsider private Instagram account often provides inside details about upcoming seasons or specials for The Challenge. While some items are speculative, there have been many that have been accurate.

In a recent IG post (screenshot below), they shared that there will be two hosts handling The Challenge: All Stars reunion. Those individuals will be Maria Menounos and Nathaniel E. Burleson, per the IG post’s revelation.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

The 42-year-old Maria Menounos hosted some of The Challenge and Real World reunion shows from 2009 through 2012.

Additionally, Maria has worked with WWE, Today, Access Hollywood, and EXTRA TV programs. She’s a New York Times bestselling author and Emmy winner.

In addition, she’s co-creator and CEO of the online podcast company Afterbuzz, which has provided content discussing reality TV and other entertainment programs.

Following in the footsteps of Double Agents, they’ll also feature a former NFL player as an All Stars reunion host. Former wide receiver Nathaniel “Nate” Burleson played in the NFL from 2003 through 2013.

Amongst the teams he logged seasons with were the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions pop up often in The Challenge. Double Agents star Theresa Jones is married to T.J. Jones, who also played wide receiver for the Detroit Lions from 2014 through 2019.

Former Real World and Challenge star Ashley Marie Kelsey is dating Kerryon Johnson, who played running back for the Lions from 2018 through 2020. The couple is expecting their first child together later this year.

Burleson is currently a host on EXTRA, and the Good Morning Football and CBS NFL Today programs. Fans can follow him on his official Twitter and official Instagram accounts.

All Stars coverage continues on Aftermath, podcast episodes

As of this report, just four episodes of The Challenge: All Stars remain, including the reunion special. Each week, a new episode of All Stars releases on the streaming network Paramount Plus for viewers to enjoy.

Episode 7 for the All Stars season will arrive on Thursday, May 13, with Episode 8 on Thursday, May 20, and Episode 9 on May 27. It’s believed that TJ Lavin’s final will take place possibly in that last episode, or it could be two episodes like Double Agents’ finals.

It’s unknown if they’ll wait a week to release the reunion special. Each week after a new All Stars episode releases, there has also been an Aftermath episode hosted by Devyn Simone released the same day on Paramount Plus.

Those episodes eventually make their way onto MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel, including the one below.

Besides the Aftermath coverage, MTV’s Official Challenge podcast will begin coverage of the All Stars season. The podcast is co-hosted by Double Agents stars Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal. Aneesa is also amongst the competitors on the All Stars spinoff series.

They released a teaser trailer for the All Stars coverage on May 3 via the various platforms where their episodes arrive. So fans will have plenty of insight into the All Stars season between that podcast and the Aftermath episodes.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.