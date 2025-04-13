‘The Boss Babes’ Darcey and Stacey Silva debut rap skills in ‘amazing’ hip hop single

The Silva twins are “doin’ it big” with their latest single.

In true Darcey and Stacey style, the famous sisters debuted a showy music video for their new song, Movin Ya Body.

Darcey and Stacey showed off their rap skills in the hip-hop hit produced with their “dream team,” consisting of actor/writer Christenelle Diroc and recording artist/talent scout Ms. Toi.

The ladies teased their video debut on Instagram over the weekend before it went live on YouTube on April 12.

In matching Instagram posts, Darcey and Stacey posted clips of their music video but have since deleted them.

However, a Google search shows that the sisters uploaded their video to Instagram on Saturday and shared it on TikTok.

Darcey and Stacey posted then deleted clips of their new music video on social media. Pic credit: Google.com

Darcey captioned her video, “Our Song Movin Ya Body! Is Officially Out Everywhere! Darcey & Stacey Doing it big!”

Stacey teased the video on TikTok, telling her followers, “Stacey & Darcey doing it big!!! Less Than 24 Hours Till Our New Song! Stay tuned…”

Despite Stacey and Darcey deleting their posts, @90dayfianceupdate and one member of the Silver sisters’ “dream team,” Christenelle Diroc, posted abbreviated clips of the music video on Instagram, as seen below.

Darcey and Stacey’s official music video on YouTube refers to the sisters as “The Boss Babes” and their single as “an amazing hip hop song.”

The reality TV sensations recorded their video in Downtown Brickell in Miami, Florida, where they reside.

The video certainly has a lot going on and begins with a rooftop view of Miami.

As the video kicks off, the text at the bottom of the screen reads, “Somewhere in Miami 2025.”

Darcey and Stacey are ‘going global’

The ladies then exit an elevator, decked out in matching head-to-toe House of Eleven attire, including camouflage jackets, crop tops, ball caps, and oversized sunglasses.

Darcey and Stacey enter their House of Eleven headquarters, where they tell their producer they’re “going global” before the song begins.

In sky-high platform heels and floor-length dresses, the ladies introduce themselves.

“Aye, it’s Darcey. Aye, it’s Stacey,” they begin before they get to rapping.

The ladies rap about keeping their “eyes on the prize” and “going global,” calling themselves “Boss Babes” and mentioning their clothing brand, House of Eleven, and a house by the water.

“D to the A, R, C, E, Y, no one can ever bring us down. I’m a boss babe, just watch me do my thing,” the lyrics continue.

“H of 11, we proved our game to the girls that need just a little bit of luck. We Silva strong, don’t let them haters tear you up,” the ladies sing.

Christenelle Diroc and Ms. Toi insert their rapping skills halfway through the song, which ends on a loop of Darcey and Stacey rapping, “Hit the drum if you want to see me move,” as they dance alongside Christenelle.

Viewers react to Darcey and Stacey’s new single

In the comments section, the TLC stars received mixed feedback.

Some YouTube users used fire emojis to express their admiration for Darcey and Stacey’s vocal talent.

Their fans dubbed the song “Good stuff!” and called it “amazing” and “everything I ever wanted on a Saturday morning.”

Some YouTube viewers appreciated Darcey and Stacey’s new rap song. Pic credit: @christenellediroc/YouTube

Several of Darcey and Stacey’s fans even likened their rapping abilities to those of another famous female rapper, Lil’ Kim.

“This is a lyrical and musical masterpiece,” wrote @Whoknowsbruno1. “The ‘eh aa eh eh eh heh aa’ part – chills. Lil Kim would be proud.”

However, Darcey and Silva’s critics excoriated them for their vocals and dance moves.

“Im not sure which i want to remove first my eyes or ears,” read one disparaging comment.

Others were far from impressed by the Silvas’ vocal talent. Pic credit: @christenellediroc/YouTube

Another critic called their hip-hop debut “so bad and ridiculous,” adding that they “can’t dance or sing.”

One YouTube user called their video “so sad” and admitted they would be “so embarrassed,” while a different critic asked, “Why? Just why??”

“Stop…. Just stop!!” pleaded @Caatttss. “This is the [worst] thing I have ever seen!!”

The criticism didn’t stop there. More denigrators compared their video to a “9th grade talent show,” “Granny Rap,” and “Lil Kim meets Snooki.”

Movin Ya Body is available to stream and download

According to the YouTube caption, Movin Ya Body is now available on Spotify and Apple Music for anyone looking to add Darcey and Stacey’s song to their playlist.

Their album cover—as seen on Apple Music in the Hip Hop/Rap category—features a professional photograph of the twins in full glam immersed in a swimming pool as they slick their hair back.

Darcey and Stacey’s artwork features a professional photo of them in a pool. Pic credit: Apple Music

Their names appear at the top of the artwork in pink and white.

As for the Silvas’ song “going global,” as of the publishing of this article, the twins’ YouTube video had amassed 3,077 views, 35 likes, and 56 comments.

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 14, at 8/7c on TLC.