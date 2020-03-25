The Biggest Loser casting 2020: How to be a contestant

The reimagined and revamped classic weight-loss series from NBC is back on USA, but how does one get on the series and compete to lose weight with the most famous trainers in the world?

There are a number of incredible casting call opportunities out there for reality shows. USA’s The Biggest Loser has a 2020 edition of its long-running and amazing reality show. Producers and casting directors are searching for the next group of contestants that are ready to compete for a grand prize of $250,000.

The Biggest Loser debuted in the United States in 2004 and now has versions of this series airing in countries around the world.

The show sees a group of overweight men and women looking for a life transformation. Casting producers select these people from applications and decide who gets chosen to compete in the ultimate weight-loss challenge.

The contestants are grouped into teams and then put into intense evaluations, training regiments, and competitions to optimize their weight loss. There are marked differences in the NBC version of this show and the new USA version.

The Biggest Loser blog has amazing low calorie and easy to make recipes and swap ideas for fans who want to follow along with the actual cast and slim down.

What did Endemol producers post?

Endemol posted the following on Backstage.com as the product description:

“Casting The Biggest Loser. Casting producer states: ‘USA Network is bringing back The Biggest Loser with an all-new format and holistic approach. The revamped version of the iconic series will feature men and women competing not only to lose weight but to improve their overall well-being. On this holistic re-imagining of the original series, a team of health and wellness experts will help guide this season’s contestants as they embark on the biggest transformation of their lives.'”

They also listed that the potential contestant can be of all genders, can be any ethnicity, must be at least 18 years old, and also should want to lose 100 pounds.

Where to apply for Biggest Loser

Castingcallhub.com listed 2020 auditions as well.

The show offered a link for fans to apply and another one to e-mail inquiries.

The show also stated the following:

“Now is the chance for you or someone you love to be a part of this inspirational reality TV challenge. Casting calls for the all new season of NBC’s incredible series are happening very soon and applications are being accepted today.”

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesday at 9/8c on the USA Network.