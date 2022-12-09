The Bachelor’s Tia Booth announces the birth of her baby boy, reveals his sweet name

Tia Booth has given birth to a baby boy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Tia Booth and her fiance Taylor Mock have officially welcomed their first child together.

Tia, who previously appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, gave birth to her son on December 6 at 6:13 a.m.

Shortly after Tia announced her engagement to Taylor earlier this year, she revealed that the two were expecting a baby boy.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the birth news by sharing a sound byte of their son being born.

The clip included an emotional Tia appearing to say “Hi buddy!” as he entered the world.

Tia and Taylor also shared their son’s name, Tatum Booth Mock, in the accompanying text on the video.

Although Tia and Taylor have had many amazing moments in their relationship thus far, the couple said that the day their son was born was the best day of their lives.

While Tia has yet to show her son’s face, she shared a sweet photo of him on her Instagram Story to give fans more of an update.

“He’s the cutest thing we’ve ever laid eyes on,” she said. “What an experience.”

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Of course, fellow members of the Bachelor franchise have chimed in to send Tia their congratulatory messages on becoming a mother.

Bachelor Nation sends love to Tia Booth after baby announcement

Danielle Maltby sent her congratulations to the couple, along with welcoming their baby boy “earth side.”

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 14 lead, Becca Kufrin, commented, “He’s here! Can’t wait to spoil that lil man, he has the best parents with you and Tay!”

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Former Bachelor winner Nikki Ferrell also joined in to say, “So so happy for you guys! There’s no other feeling like it!”

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Tia’s Bachelor bestie, Raven Gates Gottschalk, naturally earned the top spot with her comment — “HE is an angel baby!! & he’s so blessed to have you as his momma!!!”

Raven, who shares her son Gates with fellow Bachelor alum Adam Gottschalk, has already declared that Tatum and Gates have no choice regarding being best friends.

Raven even said that at Tia’s baby shower, she bought Gates and Tatum matching hats with their names on them.

Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Raven also said that the first time Tia, Taylor, and Tatum all travel together, it must be to visit her in Dallas.

Congratulations to Tia and Taylor on the birth of their son!

