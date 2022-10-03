The Bachelor’s Susie Evans stuns in cutout dress after breakup with Clayton Echard

Susie Evans brings in October with a beige cutout dress. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans is not letting her recent public breakup from Clayton Echard stop her from showing off her latest look with followers.

Susie, Clayton’s winner during his season of the Bachelor, notoriously won his heart as he underwent a messy breakup with top contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey — who went on to be the co-leads on the following season of The Bachelorette.

Although Susie and Clayton appeared to be going strong in their relationship, especially with an active presence on both Instagram and TikTok, the two recently announced their split after months of dating.

Despite the breakup, Susie has been keeping up with her fashion snaps as she most recently shared photos while posing from inside her hotel room as she spent time in Virginia Beach.

With the couple announcing the split at the end of September, Susie took to her caption to inform her followers that October was shaping up to be a better month for her.

“But October’s real pretty if you wanted to know 🤎 ,” she wrote.

Susie Evans rocks a brown cutout dress to welcome October

As the new month arrived, Susie showed off her fall-inspired look, which consisted of a simple beige dress.

The dress featured ruffles on both arm straps, a cutout in the back, and a tie to secure everything in place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Susie uploaded the carousel on Instagram, which consisted of three photos of her smiling and posing on the hotel bed with her hand in her tousled, loosely-curled hair.

The joyful photos appear to indicate that Susie is doing just fine after the recent breakup with the former Bachelor leading lad.

Clayton and Susie announce their breakup on Instagram

On September 23, the couple shared the news of their split in a joint post that explained how they decided to part ways.

“With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly,” they wrote.

They explained further, “We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple.”

The former couple ended by saying they would show nothing but respect and support for one another as they continue to become the best versions of themselves.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.