The Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell and Kit Keenan reunite in Colorado ski trip

The Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell and Kit Keenan reunited for a weekend trip to Aspen Colorado.

The two women, who met on Matt James’ Season of The Bachelor, showed off their fashion, skiing, snowboarding, and photography skills together as they spent time with a group of friends.

Rachael and Kit took fans along with them as they documented the reunion trip in eye-catching photo and videos posted to social media.

Kit Keenan and Rachael Kirkconnell reunited for the weekend in Aspen

The pair started the trip out strong by showing off their fashion sense as they posed together for a night out. Kit donned a pink skirt, white shirt, and black jacket, finishing off the look with a fuzzy pink purse. She shared several solo shots before cozying up with former competition Rachael.

Rachael also stunned in a sequined skirt, black leather jacket, and black high-necked shirt with rhinestones.

“The cold never bothered me anyway,” Kit captioned the photo set of the two women flashing serious expressions at the camera.

It wasn’t long before the two ditched their glam looks to get bundled up for the slopes.

“let’s go girls,” Rachael captioned an Instagram album of their adventures in Aspen as the group took on snowmobiles. The Bachelor alum included a shot of the girls organized into two lines as they were seemingly led by a guide down the mountain.

Kit Keenan and Rachael Kirkconnell showed off their athletic side in Colorado

Both women appeared to be in their element as they posted videos in action. Kit easily navigated the slopes on skis alongside a friend snowboarding. She even attempted a trick as she helped her friend slide under her legs.

Rachael also took the opportunity to show off her skills on a snowboard as she navigated the hill in white pants and a patterned jacket.

“We’re *getting* there,” she captioned the scenic clip with the snowy mountains featured in the background.

Kit offered yet another look at the Colorado mountains as she posed in bright neon sunglasses at the top of the slope.

“it’s giving green screen,” she captioned the photos jokingly. Kit also documented the group’s snack break and their enviable setup of fold-out chairs and benches.

Despite Rachael’s current relationship with their joint ex, Matt James, the two girls appeared closer than ever as they gushed over their weekend away together.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.