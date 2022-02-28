The Bachelor’s Matt James revealed what Bachelor Nation alum think is the right age to get married

Matt James asks Bachelor Nation friends what age people should marry at Kelley Flanagan’s birthday celebration. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Bachelor Nation alum got real with fans about the right age to get married while celebrating Kelley Flanagan’s 30th birthday.

Former Bachelor Matt James asked Kelsey Weier, Victoria Fuller, Rachael Kirkconnell, and birthday girl Kelley when they think people are ready to get married. The answers were all over the board.

Matt James asked Bachelor Nation alum what the right age to get married is

As the Bachelor Nation stars reunited to party on a boat in Florida for Kelley’s birthday, Matt took the opportunity to ask the pressing question, “What’s the right age to get married?”

The Bachelor’s Victoria Fuller was the first to answer and voted for age 27.

“I’m 28, so I done missed that,” she joked.

Kelsey Weier’s choice was more flexible but less popular with the crowd.

“I think whenever you’re ready,” Kelsey said to boos from her friends. “I’m clearly not ready. I’m almost 31, and I’m not ready to get married,” she said, doubling down on her answer.

“the crowd moans,” Matt captioned another clip of Kelsey’s answer.

Matt’s girlfriend and final Bachelor pick, Rachael Kirkconnell, initially agreed with her friend but changed her answer when she was pressed for a specific age. She said around 28 for women and age 31 or 32 for men.

Kelsey once again chimed in to joke that she’d dated a 35-year-old man and disagreed with Rachael’s answer.

The birthday girl was one of the last to answer and had two different opinions for the right age for men and women.

“For a girl 30, for a guy like 36,” Kelley Flanagan said while relaxing on the boat with friends.

Kelley Flanagan reunited with Matt James and other Bachelor Nation alum to celebrate her 30th birthday

The group reunited for Kelley’s birthday and spent the outing hanging out and posing for photos.

Matt also posted several shots of himself and his girlfriend Rachael cuddled up and laughing on the boat’s deck.

Kelley posted another update of the group celebrating at The Ritz-Carlton in South Beach.

“Thirty’s a new chapter,” she captioned the album of their weekend adventures.

Bachelor viewers have been eager for Kelley to find love since her breakup with Peter Weber. She sparked dating rumors with Blake Moynes and Chris Randone but was not officially linked to anyone.

Fans will have to wait and see if 30 is truly the right age to get married for Kelley Flanagan.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.