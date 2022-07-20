The Bachelor’s Claire Heilig flaunts blonde extensions in short shorts

Claire Heilig caused a stir on opening night on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @claireheilig/Instagram

Claire Heilig debuted on Clayton Echard’s season with blonde hair just past her shoulders.

While Claire’s time on The Bachelor was brief, it was still memorable as she immediately declared she wasn’t feeling any chemistry with Clayton on opening night.

Claire even said she hated the polarizing Bachelor lead.

Moving on from Clayton and shaking things up this summer, Claire recently debuted an updated hairstyle.

The Bachelor Nation star posed for a bathroom selfie to show off her fresh blonde hair and added length with extensions.

Claire also gave a view of her curves in the photo, rocking short shorts.

Claire Heilig poses with blonde extensions

Claire Heilig took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo in her summertime ensemble.

In the photo, Claire placed a hand on her hip while wearing a bright red crop top and short denim shorts with her arm tattoo on display.

Claire poked a tongue out with her long blonde tresses hanging down with subtle beach waves.

Claire wrote over the photo, “@extensionsby_jordan stays slaying the hair game.”

Pic credit: @claireheilig/Instagram

Claire Heilig was eliminated in week one of The Bachelor Season 26

Virginia Beach spray tanner Claire Heilig didn’t last long on The Bachelor Season 26 as she was eliminated on night one.

Claire actually became the second lady eliminated on the season after previously engaged contestant Salley Carson self-eliminated.

On the busy opening night of The Bachelor, Claire was able to pull Clayton away for some alone time, and it did not go as planned.

Claire immediately felt she and Clayton had zero chemistry, and she told the ladies in the house that she was not interested in Clayton and needed a tougher guy.

Clayton became privy to Claire’s disparaging remarks and confronted her about saying she hated him. After their talk, Claire went home and back to her young son.

Clayton went on to fall for all three women in his final three.

After professing his love and sleeping with current The Bachelorette Season 19 leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, Clayton decided he loved finalist Susie Evans most.

Susie took issue with Clayton being intimate with two other women, and Clayton sent her home after a tense argument.

During a memorably emotional rose ceremony, Clayton revealed to Rachel and Gabby that he was intimate with both of them and in love with all three of them. While Rachel and Gabby were heartbroken, Clayton convinced them to stay and meet his family, only to dump the two ladies simultaneously later.

Clayton rekindled with Susie, and the couple is still going strong currently.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.