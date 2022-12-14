The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams reveals current relationship status after fan speculation

Tayshia Adams opens up about her current relationship status. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Shawn Punch/AdMedia

Although it’s been a few years since we’ve seen Tayshia Adams’ face as The Bachelorette lead, fans are just as curious as ever to know who the star is dating.

Tayshia memorably took over for Clare Crawley’s season, where she got engaged to contestant Zac Clark during the show’s finale. However, the two decided to end their engagement after nearly a year of dating.

While she has kept herself involved in the Bachelor franchise, even hosting a few seasons alongside fellow Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia has been pretty on-the-low with her current relationship details.

Recently, the former lead opened up about her status after fans had speculated she was potentially in a relationship with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll.

Rumors earlier this year also had fans believing Tayshia was in a relationship with singer Jack Harlow after piecing together some clues on social media.

However, Tayshia has finally set the record straight and let her fans know that she is, in fact, single.

The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams is choosing to focus on herself

While speaking with US Weekly, Tayshia revealed that she is choosing to enjoy her life as a single woman at the moment.

She explained that her biggest priority is to focus on herself right now and continue to remain true to who she is, which is something she was proud of accomplishing post-Bachelorette.

“I feel like some people kind of get caught up in the mix of everything, and the best practice is just to be you,” she said.

While Tayshia is focusing on her happiness, she has also been teasing fans on TikTok with playful videos about dating.

“You know, y’all are funny. You guys really want me to be in a couple relationships, I know that. At one point I think I had five boyfriends and I didn’t even know their names,” she joked.

“It’s very fun, playing with people on TikTok.”

However, while her videos may be all in good fun, Tayshia said that her main goal for right now is to just keep finding her place in New York City while continuing to better herself.

Tayshia opens up about her relationship with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll

After Austen Kroll recently posted a selfie alongside Tayshia with the text, “We’re in love. Stop asking,” fans naturally had a lot of questions about whether or not the reality stars were serious.

Tayshia revealed that she met the Southern Charm star on Watch What Happens Live when they were on the show together. She said the two have mutual friends in NYC and she “happens” to run into him every time he visits the city.

“I can’t say that we’re fully in love like he has claimed,” she joked.

Although Tayshia has had quite a rollercoaster experience of dating in the reality TV world, her answer to whether or not she would date another reality star was simple.

“Never say never,” she said.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.