The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia reveals she’s dating again: Here’s what we know

Rachel Recchia gives details on her recent date. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

After millions of viewers watched Rachel Recchia get her heart broken twice in one year, the former Bachelorette has revealed she’s giving dating another shot in the “real world.”

Rachel was first seen as part of the trifecta of ladies who Clayton Echard allegedly fell in love with during his season of The Bachelor.

In what appeared to be the most epic redemption, Rachel took the reins alongside fellow Bachelorette Gabby Windey this summer as the two navigated their way toward love in the first-ever double feature.

Although contestant Tino popped the question to Rachel during the finale episode, the two called it quits shortly after when Rachel found out that Tino had kissed another woman post-show.

There’s no doubting the fact that it’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Rachel — and unfortunately, she didn’t even get to dance out her feelings next to her pal Gabby on Dancing With The Stars this season.

However, during a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Rachel told hosts and fellow Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young that she has not given up hope in the dating world.

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia says she had a successful first date last week

While Rachel may be retired from finding love on reality television, she said that she recently went on a date with somebody who slid into her DMs — the epitome of a modern-day romance.

While no name was revealed, she said the two met up for coffee last week and that there is a second date planned for the future.

Rachel confirmed that her mystery man was not a part of the Bachelor franchise and categorized him as a “random person.” She also joked that it was hard for her not to fall back into her dating habits from her time on The Bachelorette, such as sitting down with someone and asking for their entire life story or giving them a handwritten date card.

The most important detail of all? Rachel revealed that the two even shared a kiss at some point during their first date.

Would Rachel ever go on Bachelor in Paradise?

It’s no surprise that Rachel has put the franchise on the back burner after getting hurt twice on the show.

However, she said that when it comes to a future season of Bachelor in Paradise, she would give the spin-off a shot on one condition — Michelle Young has to go with her.

Michelle recently called off her engagement with her season’s winner, Nayte Olukoya, after the two decided it would be best to go their separate ways.

Will we see Rachel and Michelle on next year’s BIP or will Rachel’s mystery man steal her heart for good on their next date? Only time will tell.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.