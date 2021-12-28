The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio and The Talk’s Amanda Kloots finally met in person for dinner date

Michael Allio and Amanda Kloots hit it off at dinner. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation stars often strike up both romantic and platonic relationships in unique ways after debuting on this hit franchise.

The Bachelorette Season 17 fan-favorite Michael Allio did just that when he developed an online bond with co-host on The Talk and Dancing with The Stars contestant Amanda Kloots.

Along with both being from Ohio, Michael and Amanda bonded over facing a similar tragedy. Now, after a year of being friends over the internet, Michael and Amanda recently were able to take their friendship offline and meet in person for dinner, which was a welcomed sight for fans of the two.

Michael Allio and Amanda Kloots enjoy dinner together

Amanda caught fans’ attention when she recently shared a photo of herself cozying up with Bachelor Nation’s beloved single dad Michael Allio at dinner.

In the photo, Amanda and Michael sit at the dinner table where it appears they enjoyed burgers, fries, and other fried goodies.

Amanda wraps her arm around Michael as he affectionately holds her arm. The two lean into one another as they hold glasses and give a warm smile to the camera.

Amanda captioned the photo, “Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats, and laughs!”

While Amanda and Michael look great coupled up together, their friendship appears to be platonic currently. Fans of Amanda and Michael were still thrilled to see Amanda and Michael furthering their friendship, including Bachelor Nation stars Matt James and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Michael Allio and Amanda Kloots bond over losing spouses

In their previous online exchanges, Michael and Amanda had flirty back and forths that led fans to root for them to date, but more notably, Michael and Amanda shared a common experience, bonding over being widows after both losing their spouses between 2019 and 2020.

Michael Allio opened up about the unfortunate loss of his wife, Laura Ritter Allio, during his appearance on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. He revealed that he lost his wife in 2019 after her battle with breast cancer.

Michael and Laura had a son before she passed and Michael now raises their 5-year-old son James as a single dad.

Amanda Kloots had been married to broadway star Nick Cordero and, tragically, she lost her husband to COVID-19 in July 2020.

Amanda paid tribute to her husband during her appearance on Dancing with the Stars by performing an emotional dance number to Nick Cordero’s song Live Your Life.

As Michael and Amanda continue to rebuild, it’s refreshing to see they’ve found friendship and a possible support system in one another.

