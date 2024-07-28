The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran had the best clap back for a body-shamer

The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran is sweet as pie, but if you rub her the wrong way, she has no problem clapping back.

A nasty social media troll found that out the hard way after making a body-shaming remark about Jenn’s appearance.

Jenn had the best response to the critic who left a comment on her post, saying she had “thick thighs.”

The brunette beauty put the troll on blast, but she didn’t stoop to his level with a nasty retort.

The Season 21 star is now getting a slew of support on social media from fans and even some of her former The Bachelor castmates after her classy clap back.

Meanwhile, things are heating up on the ABC dating show for Jenn, who’s now one step closer to finding her future husband.

Three suitors left the Australian villa in Episode 3.

Aaron Erb self-eliminated — choosing to pursue a career opportunity instead of trying to win the heart of The Bachelorette.

Hakeem and Tomas A. also had to hit the road after not snagging a coveted rose from Jenn at the rose ceremony.

Jenn Tran claps back at a body-shaming troll who claimed she has ‘thick thighs’

The Bachelorette shared a screenshot of the nasty comment which stated, “Thunder thighs don’t make us jealous, we prefer our Asians on the thin side.”

Jenn didn’t say much in response instead she posted a video that showed her featured on a large billboard, and added this emoji in the caption, “🥱.”

The song Nonsense by Sabrina Carpenter played in the background as Jenn happily danced in front of her billboard, miming the words, “I’m on SNL, and you’re not.”

Jenn gets support from The Bachelorette fans and alums

After Jenn posted the body-shaming remark and her response online, her Instagram followers flooded the comment section with words of support.

“Are people still shaming women’s bodies?? Seriously??🤦🏽‍♀️,” questioned a commenter.

“boy bye, jenn is the HOTTEST bachelorette ever,” exclaimed someone else.

“Thunder thighs? From where?” An Instagram user asked. “Girl we all wish we had a body like yours!!!”

We also spotted Jenn’s The Bachelor castmate Sydney Gordon in the comments, and she knows all too well about getting nasty comments online.

“You’re up on a billboard and his head is up in his a$$! You’re an icon don’t let anyone bring you down,” said Sydney.

“Not the intersection of misogyny and racism 😔 slay Jenn!!!” added someone else.

Do you think the body-shaming comment warranted a clapback from Jenn Tran? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.