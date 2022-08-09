The Bachelorette’s J.P. Rosenbaum says that he and Ashley Hebert are not friends

J.P. Rosenbaum and his ex are not friends. Pic credit: @_jprosenbaum/Instagram

Ashley Hebert made her Bachelor debut way back on Brad Womack’s Season 15 of The Bachelor and was then named the next Bachelorette for Season 7 of the show.

While she had 25 men to date and choose from, Ashley eventually chose J.P. Rosenbaum as her final rose recipient and accepted a proposal from him during the finale.

While they got married less than two years later, in 2012, the twosome decided to separate in October of 2020 and then divorced a year later in 2021, despite having two children together.

Back in April of this year, J.P. had stated on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast that their marriage had been rocky for a lot longer than people thought.

He also relayed the fact that they knew their relationship wasn’t working long before they announced it publicly.

J.P. has spoken out and released even more information about him and Ashley and their relationship now.

J.P. Rosenbaum says he and Ashley Hebert are not friends

While he was on the She’s All Bach podcast this month, J.P. talked about his and Ashley’s relationship since their divorce.

He declared when talking about the two of them, “Amicable? Yes. We’re not friends. We speak to each other about the kids when we need to speak to each other about the kids.”

J.P. also dished, “There’s always little road bumps, but we’ve got a pretty good routine, you know, we’re amicable and civil. And when it comes to the kids, we seem to be able to navigate it pretty easily.”

He went on to say, “We’re 50/50 split. It’s, like, a two days on, two days off, three days on routine. Basically, you’re alternating weekends, and your schedule is never the same. But overall, it’s going fine. I think when you are getting divorced, and you’ve tried to think about what the next few years look like, I think we have the best balance for our kids that we could have hoped for.”

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert since their split

While J.P. also stated that he never thought he would be raising his kids half the time, he has had the chance to enhance their experiences and has found new things for him and the kids to do.

J.P. revealed, too, that Ashley had told him she would introduce any future boyfriends to J.P. first before she introduced them to their two kids, Ford and Essex.

However, this didn’t apparently happen when she publicly announced her new relationship with food and travel content creator Yanni Georgoulakis.

Yanni allegedly met Ford and Essex but not J.P., even though J.P. had heard about the relationship from Ashley.

While Ashley and J.P. are no longer friends, it does appear that they have stayed civil for the sake of their two children together. Hopefully, it can stay like that for the remaining years of Ford and Essex’s childhood and adolescence.

