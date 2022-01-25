The Bachelorette’s Ivan Hall revealed six things that shocked him after the show

The Bachelorette’s Ivan Hall posted a TikTok sharing what most surprised him after the show. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Ivan Hall shared a list of six things this week that surprised him after appearing on the show.

Ivan is a well-known figure in Bachelor nation after competing on both Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette. He also most recently appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Although his time on Bachelor in Paradise was rocky, Ivan captioned his TikTok video recounting the experience with, “Wild times but I appreciate it all.”

He posed in his video on a balcony and let his captions speak for themselves.

Ivan Hall shares six things that surprised him after The Bachelorette

“Everyone thinks they have you figured out,” Ivan wrote as one of the things that most surprised him.

He was likely referring to the backlash he faced after his appearance on Bachelor in Paradise. Ivan was at the center of several controversies after a confrontation with contestant Aaron Clancy and an illicit meeting with Alexa Caves.

“The fans are 10 times more intense than I thought they’d be,” Ivan wrote on his video.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Ivan also revealed he was surprised by how much money influencers can make, as well as that most celebrities are shorter in person.

He also spilled more behind-the-scenes secrets on his costars with “Contestants love to hate on it but 98% would do it again.”

Ivan Hall hints he may be in a new relationship

Ivan’s last major revelation said that public relationships scared him. He seemed to confirm this by hinting that he may currently be in a relationship he has yet to introduce publicly.

“You single or nah?” Dustin Kendrick, another Bachelorette alumni asked.

“Nah,” Ivan replied, along with a winking emoji.

Pic credit: @ivanbhall/TikTok

Although Ivan has been sharing updates with fans on his life and the relationships he has with his Bachelorette friends since the show, he’s remained silent on any potential romance.

Ivan was a fan-favorite after publicly falling in love with Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and making it to her final three. However, he was left broken-hearted when she sent him home before he could meet her family.

He was similarly unlucky in his time on Bachelor in Paradise, first being dumped by Jessenia Cruz and then seemingly getting caught in lie while pursuing Chelsea Vaughn. Ivan broke the rules of paradise and snuck out to see Alexa Caves, who had yet to come down to the beach.

Ivan and Alexa both then left the beach without a rose or partner.

It appears Ivan didn’t leave paradise empty-handed, however, as he made it clear that he has held on to the lessons he learned in both situations with the franchise.

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are currently on hiatus.