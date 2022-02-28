The Bachelorette’s Hunter Montgomery would not have met his girlfriend without Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann introduced Hunter Montgomery to his girlfriend after The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @hmontgomery/Instagram

The Bachelorette’s Hunter Montgomery didn’t find love on the show, but it appears the franchise still played a role in setting up his current relationship.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Blake Horstmann revealed that he introduced Hunter to his girlfriend Daniella when they ran into one another in Austin.

Blake Horstmann introduced The Bachelorette’s Hunter Montgomery to his girlfriend

Blake didn’t hold back on taking full credit for Hunter’s newest relationship on a night out with the couple.

“If we hadn’t literally ran into Hunter on the streets of Austin before my set at @blendedfest in Austin and invited him…these 2 never would have met,” Blake captioned an Instagram story of Hunter and Daniella.

“So basically you’re welcome [laughing emoji] [heart emoji],” he joked.

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

The trio appeared to be enjoying a meal together as Blake recounted how they got together. The couple looked relaxed as they sat across the table from Blake in a restaurant.

He seemed to be a fan of the pair as he directed them to “do something cute.”

“Yeah!” he yelled when Hunter and Daniella leaned their heads together. “Even cuter,” he gushed when the couple shared a kiss.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Hunter Montgomery debuted a new relationship after The Bachelorette

Hunter went Instagram official with Daniella in September of last year.

“Well, that escalated quickly,” he captioned a post of the two posing for pictures together.

He also showed Daniella off again in a couple’s vacation to Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Daniella’s profile is private, but she seemed just as invested in Hunter in the clip shared by Blake.

Hunter Montgomery was labeled the villain on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette alum appears to be having better luck in his time since the show than he did while wooing Katie Thurston.

Hunter was designated the villain after taking up extra time with Katie during the show. Despite sending him home, Katie later came to his defense after Hunter experienced backlash from fans.

Hunter revealed that he struggled with the way he was portrayed on the show, but ultimately felt it was worth it in order to meet Katie.

He has since appeared to distance himself from the show, keeping a low profile while also maintaining long-lasting friendships with several of the men he competed with on the season.

Blake appeared thrilled to have played a part in connecting Hunter with his girlfriend after Hunter left The Bachelorette single.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.