The Bachelorette’s Ethan Kang addresses Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s intimidating exes

The Bachelorette Season 19 arrived and kicked off with a loaded premiere.

The premiere featured several suitors vying for the hearts of leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

One of those candidates was Ethan Kang.

Recently, Ethan Kang used humor to address the intimidating and complicated process of pursuing women who are dating dozens of men.

Ethan also referred to the other buff and tough men in Rachel and Gabby’s lives.

These men included Rachel’s father, Tony, and Rachel and Gabby’s notorious ex, Clayton Echard.

Ethan Kang made a video about the men in Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s life

Ethan Kang took to Instagram for a video that began with him mouthing audio over a photo of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Text over the video read, “Trying to shoot my shot with the Bachelorettes.”

The video then cut to the men who will make Ethan’s attempt at “shooting his shot” difficult, with a photo of multiple The Bachelorette Season 19 men gathered around Rachel and Gabby. Text over the photo read, “Her boyfriends.”

The second photo showed Clayton Echard looking back at the camera with a tense glare as text read, “Her ex.”

A photo also showed Rachel’s father, Tony, who Bachelor Nation viewers met on The Bachelor Season 26 during hometowns. Tony developed an intimidating, no-nonsense reputation, and the men have expressed not wanting to ruffle Tony’s feathers this season.

Lastly, the final photo featured a ripped picture of Mario, who received Gabby Windey’s first impression rose. Mario posed by the pool, going shirtless and flaunting an impressive set of abs.

Ethan captioned the post, “Having a little too much fun with this Tik Tok stuff lol.”

Ethan’s followers got a kick out of the post, commenting with laughing emojis and amusement.

Comments included “Incredible,” “PLEASE,” “Hahaha,” and “Dead pls more Tok’s E.”

Who is Ethan Kang?

Ethan Kang is a 27-year-old Advertising Executive from New York.

According to his ABC bio, Ethan has come to a point in life where he’d rather court a woman and settle down than party all night in New York City.

He considers himself a hopeless romantic who learned to value women through his mother. He believes in signs and wears his heart on his sleeve.

Ethan clearly has a sense of humor, as his video shows, and he’s hoping he’ll find a family-oriented woman who loves having fun.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.