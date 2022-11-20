The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer reveals what he wants in a significant other

Erich Schwer reveals what he’s looking for in his ideal partner. Pic credit: ABC

Fresh off the heels of his breakup with Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette Season 19 winner Erich Schwer has revealed the main thing he’s looking for in a partner.

Gabby and Erich’s proposal aired at the end of last season, and while they seemed to be going strong throughout her time competing on Dancing With The Stars, the two publicly announced their split at the beginning of this week.

Fans first speculated the two had ended their engagement after Gabby gave a wishy-washy answer on their relationship during an interview segment of last week’s episode of DWTS.

Some even noticed that Gabby was no longer wearing her wedding ring.

However, Erich recently took to his Instagram Stories with a Q&A, where he answered some fan questions in the form of an “Ask Me Anything” prompt.

Of course, with his and Gabby’s breakup still very new, one follower took the opportunity by the reins by asking him something that many others were most likely wondering about as well.

The Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer reveals what he’s looking for in a partner

Someone asked Erich, “What are you looking for in a significant other?”

He replied with a photo of him holding up a claw hand with the response, “Back scratchies!”

Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

While others may have a long list of qualities they look for in a significant other, for Erich, it’s simple — they must scratch his back.

Erich and Gabby Windey give public statements on their split

After causing a roar on social media last week with speculations of their breakup, Gabby decided to address the news head-on during Monday night’s episode of DWTS.

During a pre-taped segment, Gabby said in regard to her dance, “For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup.”

She continued, “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life.”

Erich then took to his Instagram to give his own statement on the situation.

“The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people – it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” Erich wrote.

“We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back. Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things,” he continued.

With a newly single Erich on the horizon and an entirely new fan base, it won’t be surprising to see a line of women outside his door waiting to give him back scratches.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.