The Bachelorette’s Ali Fedotowsky shares shocking DNA test reveal

Ali Fedotowsky finds out she has a half-sibling. Pic credit: @ali.manno/Instagram

Ali Fedotowsky was from numerous seasons back in the franchise, as she made her debut in Season 14 of The Bachelor with Jake Pavelka as the leading man.

After she quit in Week 6 because of her job, Ali was then asked to come back as The Bachelorette for Season 6, where she got engaged to her winner, Roberto Martinez.

While the engagement to Roberto didn’t last, her marriage to her now-husband Kevin Manno has. In fact, the couple has two children together, Molly and Riley.

Ali has noted that she has always wanted a big family, and with a new recent development, it seems she has somewhat gotten her wish.

Ali Fedotowsky just found out she has a half-sister

Now 37 years old, Ali took one of those DNA tests that have become common worldwide to see who your ancestors are, to see what ethnicities a person is, and to possibly even find long-lost relatives.

This was the case for Ali, as she did the DNA test to learn more about her grandma, whom her daughter, Molly, is named after. In fact, she revealed she was so zoned in on that aspect of the results that she didn’t even notice they had noted another family member.

However, luckily for Ali, her half-sister had also done the DNA test and got an alert that she had matched with either a grandma, aunt, or half-sibling. Since she knew it couldn’t be the first two, it had to be the latter.

This was when Ali’s half-sister, named Tonya Gloria, Googled Ali, and boy was she surprised when all of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette information popped up.

How Ali and Tonya finally met

After seeing this, Tonya reached out to her father, whom she didn’t know either, and was just as shocked to hear about the news. Their dad was then able to connect the two half-siblings so that they could talk and meet up. When the two finally met, Ali said it was the best blessing she could have ever wished for.

Ali also stated that Tonya is funny and super down-to-earth and that she would want to be her friend even if she wasn’t her own sister.

She even posted to her Instagram page and wrote the story after attaching a photo of herself and Tonya meeting for the first time.

Ali relayed that not only did she get to meet her half-sister finally after all of these years, but she was also introduced to Tonya’s husband, and two new nephews added to the mix.

What an exciting and unexpected surprise for Ali to find out that her family has just grown by four as Tonya’s family blends in with hers.

