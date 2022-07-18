The Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt is engaged

Jed Wyatt is engaged. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans will forever remember Jed Wyatt as the man who won Hannah Brown’s heart on her season of The Bachelorette and then broke it into a million pieces.

After Hannah chose Jed over her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, Jed revealed that he had a girlfriend back home, and Hannah found out he was more into the fame he would get from his music than marrying her.

As Jed faded away from all things Bachelor Nation, he found his way to a new relationship.

Jed and his girlfriend Ellen Decker have been dating for almost three years, and now the two are taking the next step.

In fact, Jed just got down on one knee and popped the question to Ellen and confirmed that the two are indeed engaged.

He also hinted that he would not be where he is today, and right now, if it weren’t for all the obstacles he faced while on The Bachelorette.

Jed Wyatt proposes to his girlfriend of three years, Ellen Decker

Jed took to his Instagram page to announce the news of his engagement to his girlfriend, Ellen, as he posted a heartfelt message to her.

He claimed, “Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life. Getting to spend so much time with you has taught me so much. Above all, our ability to work through difficult situations has been very impressive.”

Jed went on to state, “We never turn and run on each other, we face life head on and figure it out. We had people doubt us, and we would laugh. We had days where we drove each other nuts, and we would always come back to resolve. We’re rooted in a love deeper than anything I could have ever prayed for.”

In his Instagram post, Jed went on to talk about leading up to the day he proposed, July 15, 2022, he felt so many emotions. He even said that he doesn’t remember exactly what was said while down on one knee, but he does remember Ellen crying and saying yes.

He ended his tribute to his now-fiance as he wrote, “I am elated to get to spend this life with you. I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy endless amounts of sprinkles. Waking up next to that ring on your hand the past couple days has been one of the happiest feelings I have felt in my life. You deserve it all, Ellen. Without further ado, how perfect is my fiancée.”

Bachelor Nation alums respond to Jed’s news

Dylan Barbour, currently engaged to Hannah Godwin from Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, commented on Jed’s news first as he wrote, “LETS GO.”

His fiancee, Hannah, took his lead and responded next as she exclaimed, “Yay! So happy for you two.”

Country music singer, Jana Kramer, loved Jed’s announcement as she wrote, “OMGGGGG YESSSSS!!!!! So happy for you!!!!!! [four red hearts].”

Luke Pell, who just recently got engaged himself after he proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Amanda Mertz, stated, “Congrats [wine bottle emoji] you two [hands clapping emoji].”

Moreover, Katie Morton, who appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise in the past, wrote, “you two [heart-faced emoji] congratulations!!! So happy for you both.”

While some Bachelor Nation fans are excited and happy for Jed as they gave their support and well wishes, Hannah Brown’s name was noticeably missing from the comment section.

