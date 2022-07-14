The Bachelorette: Was an inside secret just exposed?

One fan page believes they’ve discovered a production secret from The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Throughout the years of the Bachelor franchise, fans have speculated and given their thoughts and opinions on the show.

Although, as fans, you never know exactly what is going on. Making guesses on how everything works during the production and filming is part of the fun for many viewers.

Over the years, some Bachelor Nation alums have written books documenting parts of the franchise and details of what the leads and contestants go through.

But no one except the leads knows how certain things go down during their stints of finding love and going through their journeys.

Now, one specific piece of speculated inside information has been put out there in Bachelor Nation about the Rose Ceremonies, and it makes a whole lot of sense.

While so many opinions and ideas have been thrown out there during The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, one Instagram account has thrown out an inside scoop that might cause a great deal of discussion among fans.

Speculation on how the leads remember names and faces during rose ceremonies

On the Instagram page of @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt, they have included a photo of the current co-Bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, looking into a red rose.

Then, around the photo, they have placed red roses with pictures of the male contestants inside the roses.

The song, Every Rose Has Its Thorn by Poison plays in the background, and the wording on the picture states, “What I think happens… Producers put pictures & names inside roses for rose ceremony [googly eye emoji] then sit back & watch it all unfold.”

They then captioned the whole thing by saying, “I have thought this for years… They ALL look down.. like they are trying to read the name or picture!”

Not only does this hint that the leads have the names and faces of all the suitors, which makes sense on how they never mess up and can remember the contestants even after just meeting them, but it also hints at something else.

The meme tells viewers that the leads may not even have a choice or even know who they are keeping. It makes Bachelor Nation think the producers have more say about contestants sticking around than the leads do.

Bachelor Nation weighs in on this inside bit of information

Another fan had yet another idea similar to having the names and faces in the roses. That viewer commented that the names and faces are on the floor, which is why the leads look down.

One user agreed with them, hinting that having the contestants in the roses was happening.

Yet another put some laughing/crying face emojis down and exclaimed, “wild,” as it made them think it could be true.

Pic credit: @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt/Instagram

Whether or not the names and faces of the suitors are right inside the roses or even on the floor is yet to be determined or revealed. It truly makes fans think about it.

While Bachelor Nation viewers have been wondering for years how the male and female leads can remember who is who, especially during the first couple of weeks, this explains how it’s done.

