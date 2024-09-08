The Bachelorette viewers issue a warning to Jenn Tran amid Jonathan Johnson reunion

Bachelor Nation has been reeling ever since we learned the details of Jenn Tran and Devin Strader’s split at The Bachelorette finale.

The drama had many viewers doubling down on fan-favorite Jonathan Johnson, who went home in third place.

Many think he was a much better fit for Jenn than Devin or runner-up Marcus Shoberg.

So when Jonathan teased about seeing Jenn again soon as she trains for Dancing With the Stars in Los Angeles, their fans got really excited.

Thankfully, they didn’t ease us for long, as Jenn and Jonathan are already back together less than a week after that painful finale and After the Final Rose special.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But now that they are spending time together, The Bachelorette viewers have a lot to say.

Jenn Tran and Jonathan Johnson ‘break the internet’ as The Bachelorette viewers declare ‘this better happen’

Jenn showed off her sense of humor amid heartbreak with a video showing her reunion with Jonathan. In it, she lip synced Kanye West’s Grammy speech where he said, “Everybody want to know what I would do if I didn’t win.”

She captioned the post, “Guess we’ll never know,” which Jonathan lip-synced after he walked into the frame.

It should surprise no one that her comment section lit up.

One commenter referenced Jonathan’s recent announcement, writing, “I won’t be mad if he doesn’t go to paradise ya know.”

Another suggested that Jenn will probably announce soon that they are “Just friends,” much like what happened with Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron.

Another, in all caps, warned, “DON’T MESS WITH ME.”

While someone else mentioned how early this meetup is, considering we just saw The Bachelorette finale less than a week ago.

Some of Jenn’s followers don’t think it’s a love connection. Pic credit: ABC

“This better happen!” A Bachelorette fan warned while another declared that they ate “Unwell.”

The Bachelorette viewers had a lot to say about this reunion. Pic credit: @jenntran/Instagram

Jonathan Johnson is headed for Bachelor in Paradise

We hesitate to get too excited about the Jenn and Jonathan reunion because they are busy with upcoming projects. Jenn will be spending most of her time rehearsing and competing on Dancing With the Stars in the immediate few weeks ahead.

On the other hand, Jonathan is already slated to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, and the only thing that would stop him from that is a relationship.

If he and Jenn reignite what they had in Hawaii, that means we may not see him hit the beach in Mexico in 2025 when the Bachelor spinoff returns after taking a year off.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.