The Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman has a new man — Here’s what we know

Andi Dorfman is in love once again! The former Bachelorette lead gave fans a small taste of her new love life without dropping too many details.

Andi, clad in a cozy black jacket and a pair of sunglasses took a selfie for Instagram showing only the back of her new beau’s head. He happened to be sporting an Atlanta Braves hat, and so Andi captioned the photo, “Forever an ATL gal.”

It’s unclear whether or not he actually plays for the Atlanta Braves or is simply showing his support as a fan.

Bachelor Nation is showing their support for Andi’s new relationship

Bachelor Nation came out in full force to show their support for the new couple.

Clare Crawley and Amanda Staunton both commented, “Here for this,” and Hannah-Ann Sluss wrote, “Yesss.” Others, like Ashley Iaconetti let heart eye emojis do the talking.

Despite Andi not even showing the face of her new love, various sources have spoken to news outlets and rumors abound.

A source told E! News that the pair have been “dating for a few months now.” So, they’re apparently ready to make things Instagram official…sort of.

The source claims they are “perfect for each other” and Andy is the “happiest she’s ever been.” After going through two seasons of a dating show looking for a husband, hopefully being this happy means she’s finally found a keeper.

Sources are claiming Andi thinks she’s in love

Sources have also spoken to Us Weekly and claimed her new man is not in the entertainment industry.

They went on to say Andi “finally feels she is in love.”

The former Bachelorette posted an Instagram story today with a picture of a plane ticket to Paris and the caption, “Here we come.” Perhaps the pair are jetting off on a romantic vacation, Bachelor style?

Andi was in an emotionally abusive relationship with Josh Murray

Andi first appeared on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor in 2014, giving us one of the most infamous breakups in Bachelor history when she claimed she would die if she had to hear “It’s okay” again.

She would later write about the fantasy suite date with Juan Pablo in her tell-all book, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After. She claimed Juan blasted Ray J and showed her his old soccer highlights on YouTube. Basically the human equivalent of showing her his peacock feathers.

She later went on to become The Bachelorette, choosing Josh Murray in the end and giving Nick Viall his first of his many breakups in the franchise.

She wrote about her relationship with Josh Murray in her book as well, claiming he acted like an emotional abuser. In one example of his controlling tendencies, Andi claimed he called her a w***e, and called her out for sleeping with Nick Viall, something that became a major point of contention within the relationship.

Here’s hoping Andi’s new man will treat her right; perhaps finding a guy off of television is a better choice.

