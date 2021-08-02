The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston’s Hometown dates teased as she continues search for love

Katie Thurston’s Hometown dates reveal a lot about the men she has chosen to be in the finals of this season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston will meet the families of her final three men during Hometown Dates on The Bachelorette.

The episode will allow Katie a more in-depth look at who these competitors are outside of the protective bubble of production. Critically important are the ways they interact with their families and how they receive her in turn.

In the clip, the three men enjoyed happy reunions with those they care for the most.

However, one man will not have the same interactions as the others. How will he handle this crisis, and most of all, how will Katie react?

These storylines are revealed in the latest teaser trailer for the episode, as seen below.

The men are followed on their journey for love with the Washington State banking manager from the moment they were introduced to the present day.

Katie meets the family of fan-favorite Greg Grippo

In the clip, Katie is introduced to Greg Grippo’s family, who flew to New Mexico to meet the star of the series in an attempt to get to know her better.

“My family knows me, and they will know right off the bat exactly where I am with Katie,” Greg said in a voiceover as he hugged his family members upon their arrival at the resort.

In a second slide, Justin was seen in his introductory video where he said he painted to pass the time during the coronavirus quarantine. Later, he introduced Katie to two of his friends after his parents could not make the trip to be with him during this important episode.

Finally, Blake’s clip showed Katie happily interacting and playing hockey with his family after a video of his late introduction into the Bachelorette cast of competitors was seen.

The Bachelorette fans reacted to the teaser clips

The Bachelorette fans reacted to the teaser clips and their hopes for who would win the ultimate prize of the season, Katie’s heart.

“Katie just seems the most natural and happy with blake,” penned one follower.

“Greg has my heart,” claimed a second fan.

A third Instagram user wrote, “if anyone wins but greg I will cry.”

A fourth viewer had a completely different take on the situation.

“What a farce of a season this turned out to me. Started off strong then she keeps and apparently chooses the guy who is friends with the hosts, is not in love with her, and friends with the show. Won’t be watching the rest of the show,” they claimed.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.