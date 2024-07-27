The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran says Sam McKinney needs to do a ‘better job’ of reading her emotions

Jenn Tran’s search for love on The Bachelorette is well underway, but her relationship with Sam McKinney is about to be tested.

Throughout the first three episodes of The Bachelorette Season 21, they’ve shared a lot of chemistry, which has translated into a fun dynamic on-screen.

As the first impression rose recipient, it was apparent Sam was destined for a lot of screentime on the series.

Historically, first-impression-rose recipients advance into the later stages of the process. Still, a new preview for The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 4 takes Jenn’s quest for love to Auckland, New Zealand, which casts a dark cloud over their future.

While there, Jenn embarks on a one-on-one date with Sam to Auckland SkyJump & SkyWalk, but things take an awkward turn when they’re asked whether they would like to walk around the building or — gasp — jump off.

“A walk sounds lovely,” Jenn tells the employee, but Sam interjects in a way that rubs her the wrong way.

Sam makes a bold decision

“No, we would like to jump,” he declared as a stunned Jenn was left to process the fact that he didn’t even consult her before making such a decision.

“Without even asking me, he made a decision for the both of us,” she told producers.

“I think he needs to be doing a better job of reading my emotions right now.

Sam, for his part, claimed that he wanted Jenn to “be comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Jenn revealed she was “terrified” of being up there and preparing to jump off, but it looks like she and Sam will proceed with the jump. At least, that’s what the sneak peek implies.

That said, Jenn said that despite having Sam by her side, she feels “alone” on top of the building.

Will Sam’s decision have a detrimental effect on the rest of the season? It’s possible.

Sam’s past is coming back to haunt him

He’s been a clear frontrunner since the jump, but his lack of concern for Jen’s feelings could make her realize he’s not the man for her.

Jenn has been vocal about her history of picking the wrong men, and if what’s happening on and off-screen is any indication, she should steer clear of him.

Earlier this month, a TikTok user revealed she was romantically linked with Sam until the day he left for California to woo Jenn and film The Bachelorette.

It raises questions about why Sam is on the show in the first place. Let’s face it, The Bachelorette is a great platform to garner attention and followers.

Either way, we hope Jenn thinks about her next moves with Sam because, after his antics in Auckland, he may already have shown to be a walking red flag.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC on Mondays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-21 on Hulu.