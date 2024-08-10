The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran and her mean leave Australia for some Wicked fun

Jenn Tran is having the time of her life as she looks for love on Season 21 of The Bachelorette.

The first half of the season was spent in Australia, where she whittled her list of suitable suitors down to just seven.

At the end of Episode 5, she sent Dylan home after previously saying goodbye to John and Thomas N at the prior rose ceremony.

She also sent Austin Ott on his way after he opted to self-eliminate due to having the weakest connection with Jenn.

There’s not much tension left as the only man still giving Devin Strader a hard time is Sam McKinney.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They seem to be Jenn’s top prospects thus far, but there are five other guys, and The Bachelorette fans are starting to pick favorites.

Now, it’s time for another trip heading into Episode 6, where the competition will get fierce as we get closer to that final rose.

Stop here if you don’t like spoilers because we’re about to tell you what to expect from the next episode of The Bachelorette.

Jenn Tran takes The Bachelorette back to the US

Australia was fun to watch, but now it’s time to head to familiar territory as Jenn Tran and her remaining seven men continue getting to know each other in Seattle, Washington.

Also known as the Emerald City, Seattle is where Jenn will enjoy a Wicked-themed solo date that involves two other Bachelor Nation stars and two of Jenn’s friends.

Reality Steve revealed that it’s in Seattle where The Bachelorette crosses paths with Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, who are wearing their Wicked-inspired outfits as Jenn and Marcus Shoberg head down the Yellow Brick Road for their one-on-one date.

Charity Lawson and Trista Sutter will both also appear during some part of Jenn and Marcus’ solo date.

Jenn enjoys a second solo date

There will be a second solo date in the next episode, and it will involve the infamous Pike’s Place fish market, where Jenn and Jeremy will throw around some fish.

Jenn will also take the remaining men on a group date that day and we’ll see her with Devin, Dylan or Spencer, Grant, Jonathon, and Sam M at a radio station with Molly and Jason Mesnick from Season 13 of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette spoilers claim that three men will go home during this rose ceremony, and they will be Grant, Spencer, and Sam M. That will leave us with just four men left after Episode 6: Devin, Marcus, Jonathan, and Jeremy, as we head into Episode 7, which will be Hometown Dates.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.