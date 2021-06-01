The Bachelorette spoilers: Jason Tartick drops hints about what viewers can expect from Katie Thurston’s season

Jason Tartick thinks that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams have chemistry and electric energy on set. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick was able to witness Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s hosting abilities firsthand after he visited Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette set in New Mexico.

Jason got exclusive access to behind-the-scenes action while visiting his fiancee, then-girlfriend, Kaitlyn.

He expressed that through these visits, he was able to witness how Tayshia and Kaitlyn are handling the new hosting gig.

“I got to go to New Mexico for a period of time. And I had the pleasure of seeing Kaitlyn and Tayshia’s dynamic all behind-the-scenes when we would grab you know, lunch, or drink or anything like that,” Jason told Us Weekly. “And their chemistry is absolutely fire. They have such good chemistry together. I think they balanced each other so well.”

He revealed that while he didn’t get to watch them film, they performed impressively together off-camera, and he has faith that their chemistry will bring something new to the series.

“You walk into a room with those two — even if it’s just like a lunchroom behind-the-scenes — and the energy is just electric,” Jason continued. “So I have a feeling that they’re going to bring such a cool component to this show that no one has seen before. That is my guess. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all turns out. But the Kaitlyn-Tayshia chemistry and the energy and dynamic is something like I’ve never seen before.”

While Jason may be a little biased, he did have first-hand access to The Bachelorette set, which only very few people are granted outside of the show’s cast and crew.

Bachelor Nation has mixed feelings about Tayshia and Kaitlyn filling in

Several other stars have weighed in on Tayshia and Kaitlyn taking over Chris Harrison’s role.

Bachelorette alum, and Kaitlyn’s ex, Nick Viall is also optimistic that the ladies will bring a new, exciting element to the table as hosts. He also feels that they will add a component of female comradery that Chris wasn’t able to provide.

JoJo Fletcher, who has also had her hand at hosting The Bachelorette, thinks they will be “awesome” at hosting.

Jade Roper also agrees that they have a “strong presence” and “will do a fantastic job.”

However, her husband Tanner Tolbert expressed that he is a “CH fan” and predicted ratings will go down for Katie’s season.

Other Bachelor Nation stars like Catherine Giudici and Eric Bigger are hoping that Chris will return. Blake Hortsmann predicted that ratings will go down so low that the franchise will come to an end by the end of 2021.

Producers said that Chris was “missed” on set and the male contestants didn’t feel like they could go to Kaitlyn and Tayshia for advice. They also said Tayshia and Kaitlyn sometimes “stole the spotlight” from Katie.

Katie Thurston was grateful to have Kaitlyn and Tayshia as hosts

Regardless of what Bachelor alum and crew thought, Katie was seemingly thrilled to have Kaitlyn and Tayshia with her along with process as hosts.

She dedicated an Instagram post to them as the Bachelorette premiere date approaches.

Katie, for one, was a big fan of all the female energy on set.

“This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the love, support, and sisterhood of @kaitlynbristowe and @tayshia and I’m forever thankful for them!” Katie exclaimed in the caption. “We laughed. We cried. Plenty of advice was given paired with many, many, hugs. And the female energy was strong! We love women supporting women.”

Bachelorette fans will have to wait to see how Tayshia and Kaitlyn do as hosts for themselves.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.