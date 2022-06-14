The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s who is speculated to receive Rachel Recchia’s first impression rose

The Bachelorette Season 19 will feature two leads for the first time. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere is fast approaching as fans finally get to see Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s journey play out.

With the premiere next month, trailers have been coming out to provide glimpses of the season. Thanks to the previews, some hawk-eyed viewers have been able to speculate on how far certain men go on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

One even believes they’ve found the man who will receive Rachel’s first impression rose.

Which man looks to receive Rachel Recchia’s first impression rose?

A Bachelor fan page did some serious investigating of the recent trailer for The Bachelorette to catch some potential spoilers.

The post caption read, “yes I did zoom in 800% to compare earlobe shapes. Meet the Men promo breakdown! Not too much new footage but they gave away Rachel’s first impression rose winner and we see a few more guys that didn’t show in the limo entrance promo.”

In the fourth slide of the post, several photos appear to expose Rachel Recchia’s first impression rose receiver.

Rachel locks lips with a man in a suit and tie during what appears to be opening night. In a super close zoom-in of the man’s suit, a red rose can be seen pinned to his lapel, which is believed to be the coveted first impression rose.

Based on the photos, the poster determined that Rachel hands her first impression rose to Tino.

Who is Tino from The Bachelorette Season 19?

Tino is a 27-year-old from Playa Del Rey, California, and works as a general contractor.

According to his ABC bio, Tino is a laidback family man who values quality time with family and friends.

Tino’s hobbies included surfing, caping, cycling, playing with his family dog, and giving back to his community.

Family is extremely important to Tino, and he wants a wife that will both make the world a better place and be a great parent to their kids, of which he intends to raise four.

Tino is a tried and true carnivore revealing that 90% of what he eats is meat. He also enjoys reading the Wall Street Journal and aims to surf in Bali one day.

While the first impression rose doesn’t always guarantee making it to the finale, many who earn the coveted rose go far on the show. Time will tell if Tino actually strikes a substantial connection with Rachel.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.