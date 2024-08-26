The Bachelorette Season 21 nears the finale with a double dose of drama with the final three

As The Bachelorette approaches its climax, viewers can expect a slight change in the usual schedule.

Episode 8 will air on Monday, August 26, followed swiftly by Episode 9 on Tuesday, August 27.

This back-to-back airing replaces the typical week-long wait for the Men Tell All special, allowing fans to dive straight into the heightened drama.

As always, the new episodes will be available for streaming the day after their television premiere.

Bachelor Nation enthusiasts in the U.S. can catch up on Jenn Tran’s quest for love on Hulu.

The final episodes will be filled with drama and truth bombs.

What to expect in the next two episodes

In the upcoming episodes, Jenn and the final three contestants—Marcus, Jonathan, and Devon—embark on a trip to Hawaii. The preview teases an emotional journey as Jenn faces the difficult decision of narrowing down the suitors to the final two.

With romantic moments and tough conversations ahead, the trailer keeps fans guessing who will be sent home, especially with all three men expressing excitement and apprehension about the possibility of marriage.

Tension also brews as the trailer offers a sneak peek into the Men Tell All special. Former contestants return to settle unfinished business, with strong reactions from Sam M., Aaron, and Thomas N. promising a drama-packed reunion.

Jenn Tran sent Jeremy home last week

Last week’s episode was pivotal for Jenn’s journey. It featured hometown visits with the remaining contestants. Jenn’s first stop was Houston, Texas, where she spent time with Devon and his family.

The pair bonded during a run with Devon’s running group, sporting matching t-shirts featuring their faces. By the end of the visit, Devon confessed his love for Jenn, setting the tone for a heartfelt week.

Jenn then traveled to Connecticut to meet Jeremy and his family. Despite a pleasant visit to an unconventional supermarket, Jeremy’s mother and sister voiced concerns about the couple’s emotional connection, likely contributing to Jenn’s decision to send Jeremy home.

In San Diego, Jenn experienced Jonathan’s laid-back lifestyle, playing lacrosse before a serious conversation about their relationship. Jonathan’s family openly welcomed Jenn, showing strong support for their budding romance.

Finally, Jenn visited Marcus, who had previously shared that he and his sister were raised without their parents. This emotional visit saw Marcus opening up more, thanks to his sister’s encouragement.

With the finale on the horizon, the stakes have never been higher for Jenn and the remaining contestants. Bachelor Nation is in for an intense week of love, heartbreak, and explosive drama.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.