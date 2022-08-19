The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia and her stylist clap back at haters

Rachel Recchia and her stylist discuss her style. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

The Bachelorette has been filmed and is currently airing, prompting Bachelor Nation viewers to have quite a few comments about the leading ladies’ styles.

Fans have had their own thoughts and opinions on the outfits Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have worn throughout the show.

While many viewers have oohed and awed over Gabby’s casual outfits, dresses, and other pairings, they have also criticized Rachel’s.

Now Rachel herself and her wardrobe stylist and costumer, Cary Fetman, are speaking out against the haters after people have claimed that Rachel’s wardrobe stylist must hate her.

As they defend themselves against the trolls dissing them, both Rachel and Cary have taken to social media to show their support for one another.

It seems that the two of them have taken a great liking to each other and one hundred percent respect what the other does.

Rachel Recchia and her stylist clap back at The Bachelorette critics

Rachel and Cary took to Instagram recently after hearing backlash from Bachelor Nation viewers about what Rachel has worn this season on her dates and for the rose ceremonies.

Cary took to his Instagram account to post a few photos of Rachel in the iconic, big-sleeved red dress that she wore on her one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Along with the photos, Cary captioned, “For all that think I hate her let’s just deal with this dress tonight. If you had the once in a lifetime chance to be the bachelorette; ‘: 1 would you choose having a blast with high fashion clothes that you’d probably never have a chance to wear again? Or 2: a sexy over the top black sequin dress or sexy silk? Vote 1 or 2?'”

He then tagged Rachel and Zach from their one-on-one and gave credit to the make-up and jewelry stylists, vendors, and the person who provided the dress for Rachel’s date.

Rachel Recchia and Bachelor Nation viewers respond to the post

Rachel was the first to comment on the post as she declared, in response to Cary’s, “I love you!”

Cary then commented back, tagging Rachel, as he exclaimed that he loves having fun with Rachel and dressing her. He then went on to talk about how Gabby would have her day the following day, promising to post a specific piece of clothing.

Pic credit: @caryfetman/Instagram

Others stood up for both Rachel and her wardrobe stylist as they declared, “I’ve been trying to stick up for both of y’all against bachelor nation. I’m so sorry you have to deal with so many women trying to tear you down.”

Two more explained how stunning and beautiful they thought Rachel looked. Plus how comfortable and radiant she consistently looks in everything she wears.

One person even claimed that sometimes people just love to bully and criticize by hiding behind a screen.

Pic credit: @caryfetman/Instagram

While some have been giving Rachel and her stylist a hard time about what she has worn during the show, they also have plenty of backing from Bachelor Nation. Many The Bachelorette fans think Rachel looks amazing no matter what she wears.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.