The Bachelorette: Nick Viall releases new details and says the season was ‘hell to film’

Nick Viall releases information about The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were as surprised as fans when, on After the Final Rose after Clayton Echard’s season finale, they were announced as co-Bachelorettes for the next season.

Fans have been speculating for a while now how Season 19 will go, what will happen, and how producers will run it.

While Nick Viall has made claims and assumptions and passed along information he has heard about the show, he now has some more to pass along to Bachelor Nation.

Nick Viall talks about what producers said about the season

According to Nick’s podcast episode on Viall Files, he claimed that once the cruise ship took off, the production wasn’t very smooth sailing.

Talking about what producers relayed, Nick declared, “They said it was hell to film because they decided to have to Bachelorettes, like, last second. So the scheduling was for one Bachelorette. They had to jam it all in.”

He continued, “And then I asked, I’m like, ‘What if it goes really well, like, this is a hit?’… The people I talk to, they hope they never do it again. Just because of the logistics. I think, a cruise ship probably was the challenge.”

Nick Viall discusses additional changes to The Bachelorette

Nick then talked about how unique this new season is going to be. He even stated, “I’ve heard it’s going to be very different. And it’s going to have a Paradise feel to it.”

He went on to say, “It is on a cruise ship – part of it. I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it’s gonna be really interesting, but very different.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Nick agreed that it seems a bit like Paradise because not only do Rachel and Gabby have options, but so do the men if they aren’t feeling it with one of the Bachelorettes. This is similar to Bachelor in Paradise where the contestants also have options.

Nick Viall’s take on the girls dating the same men

He then discussed the option of both Gabby and Rachel dating the same men during the season and what he has heard on that front.

Nick declared, “My understanding is early on, they’re very much going to be dividing up the men, like, each will basically [have] their respective season. It would be like if two friends go to a bar and after the first night, they just decide – or go to a party and be like, ‘Who are you into?’ And they just kind of just decide.”

When asked, then, if the girls will be pitted against each other like producer Mike Fleiss had promised wouldn’t happen, Nick claimed, “I think they really are going out of their way to not pit two women against one another.”

Exactly how the season will run and turn out is still up in the air and probably will be until the season actually airs. But Bachelor Nation will only have to wait a few more weeks to see what happens. For the entire episode with Nick and his podcast, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.