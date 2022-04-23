The Bachelorette: New update on hometowns and how it will work

New update on the upcoming Bachelorette season. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have been the start of many firsts as they were named as co-Bachelorettes for the entire season on After The Final Rose, following Clayton Echard’s season finale.

While there have been co-Bachelorettes before, the men voted after night one for one Bachelorette to leave, and the other stayed for the remainder of the season to find love.

This time, both Gabby and Rachel will be looking for love among the potential suitors that production has found for them.

What is the new information that has just been leaked about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette?

Typically there are four hometown visits for the leading role. This season there will be eight, another first for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Both Gabby and Rachel will get four hometowns each. They will be filmed by completely different production and film crews.

On the Instagram page of @bachelordirttt, there is a photo of The Bachelorette host, Jesse Palmer, with both Gabby and Rachel, who look stunning in their formal wear.

Gabby has a long, white dress with side cutouts on both the left and right side, and Rachel’s gown is a shimmery, one-shouldered iridescent mocha color with a slit up the side.

Included with the photo is a caption that states, “Each Bachelorette will get 4 hometowns each, filmed by different crews.”

This could cause a problem between the male contestants and possibly even between Gabby and Rachel if there is an overlap in any way.

How will the hometown dates work with two women?

The information does not let Bachelor Nation know if this is even a possibility, but it does ask next to the photo, “Do you predict there will be any overlap in men at the hometowns stage?”

This leading question could hint at the fact that maybe there is a guy or two that both the leading women are into or want to take to their hometowns.

There have been spoilers out of Gabby and Rachel’s potential final four men, but there wasn’t any overlap in those. However, Reality Steve has been wrong before, so who knows what will happen as filming progresses and hometown men are chosen.

Bachelor Nation fans are, rooting for both women to find love after the heartbreak they endured due to Clayton Echard’s actions, words, and decisions. Here’s to two happy women once hometown dates are chosen, and final roses are given.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.