The Bachelorette: Mike Fleiss has another historic announcement — What will it be this time?

As this is the first-ever entire season with two Bachelorettes, Bachelor Nation fans and alums are ready for crazy things to happen.

When Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were named co-Bachelorettes during the After the Final Rose segment following Clayton Echard’s season finale of The Bachelor, it was said the women would not be pitted against each other.

But now, according to The Bachelorette producer Mike Fleiss, yet another historic announcement is about to be made for the remainder of the women’s season.

What did The Bachelorette producer Mike Fleiss tweet?

If you remember, this same wording was tweeted out toward the end of Clayton’s season, and fans were disappointed with the low-key announcement.

After all of the suspense and speculation, Mike finally revealed that the historic announcement was just the fact that no one knew how the whole journey would end.

Mike has taken to Twitter again as of yesterday evening, May 3, 2022, and made a very similar tweet, saying, “Historic announcement coming soon! #TheBachelorette.”

What did Bachelor Nation fans and alums have to say about the tweet?

Now fans have again taken to the comments of Mike’s tweet to make guesses on what he might be hinting at for this season of The Bachelorette, where Gabby and Rachel finally find their true love.

Most Bachelor Nation fans rolled their eyes at Mike’s tweet, as they have heard this news before. One viewer stated, “I think you should familiarize yourself with the definition of historic bestie. I don’t think anyone will be talking about this season of the bachelorette fifty years from now.”

Another declared, “If I had a $1 for every historic announcement (eyes emoji).”

Two other fans gave their two cents as well about the wording that Mike has consistently decided to use in his tweets, as one guy questioned, “Do you ever make an announcement that is not historic?”

Yet one other responded, “They are all historic … some are the most dramatic ever! (eye rolling emoji).”

Still, others had guesses on what Mike might be talking about as they commented on his tweet. One woman said, “It’s two engagements ever for the first time. This is predictable.”

Tammy Ly, a Bachelor Nation alum, has removed herself from the franchise recently. However, that didn’t stop her from commenting on the tweet, as she criticized the producer as she said, “Michael. Pls. Make this news actually historical.”

While the last announcement made by Mike Fleiss was quite a letdown to fans, they are hoping that he might redeem himself this go around… but it doesn’t look like many have their hopes set too high.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.