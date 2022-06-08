The Bachelorette: Meet the guys who made it to night one

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s men are released. Pic credit: ABC

Ever since Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were announced as co-Bachelorettes back on After the Final Rose following Clayton Echard’s season finale, fans have been in constant anticipation of what the show will bring.

Bits and pieces have been revealed to Bachelor Nation as the show inches closer to the premiere date in July like Jesse Palmer will be the host again as he was for The Bachelor, and the show started filming on a cruise ship and then went international.

Yesterday, Reality Steven posted on his Twitter account that the men who for sure make it to Night 1 of the show would be announced Live via TikTok last night.

So who is Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s final selection of men?

Production ended up going with 32 men for Night 1 of Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette after Reality Steve mentioned yesterday that Kirbin Shaw and Koy Schneiter did not make the official cut.

According to BachelorNation.com, Alec, 27, is a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas, and Aven, 28, is a sales executive from San Diego, California, and has a Rodney Mathews vibe about him.

The third and fourth men are Brandan, a 23-year-old bartender from Carlsbad, California, who looks older than 23, and Chris, a 30-year-old from Redondo Beach, California, who is a mentality coach.

Thirty-six-year-old Colin, from Chicago, Illinois, who is a sales director, is next, followed by Erich, a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey, whom fans kept saying looked like a Colton Underwood and Nick Viall mixture.

Pic credit: @TheBachelorette/Facebook

Ethan, from New York, New York, will be on as an advertising executive, and Hayden is a 29-year-old leisure executive from Tampa, Florida. Ever since the original list came out, fans have been talking about how much Hayden looks like Grocery Store Joe (Joe Amabile).

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @TheBachelorette/Facebook

Next up is Jacob, who is 27 and a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona, followed by James, a 25-year-old meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois. Hopefully, viewers get to find out more about what a meatball enthusiast entails?!

Jason is next, and he is a 30-year-old investment banker from Santa Monica, California, and Joey and Justin Y are twins from Brookfield, Connecticut, at the young age of 24.

John, from Nashville, Tennessee, is looking very English-teachery in his t-shirt sweater, as he is an ELA teacher, while Jonny is 25 and a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

There are two Jordan’s this season: Jordan H. and Jordan V. Jordan H. is a software developer from Tampa, Florida, while Jordan V. is a 27-year-old drag racer from Alpharetta, Georgia.

The second half of the men

Justin B is 32 and looks a bit adventurous and mountain-man ish with his dark hair and beard. He is a physical therapist from Solana Beach, California. Then there’s Kirk, who is a 29-year-old football coach down in the football country of Lubbock, Texas.

Next up is Logan, a videographer from San Diego, California, who is 26, and Mario, a 31-year-old personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois.

Matt and Michael are both from California, too. Matt is from San Diego and is a 25-year-old shipping executive, and Michael is from Long Beach and does pharmaceutical sales as a living and is 32.

Next up, with the hair, everyone will remember is Nate, from Chicago, Illinois. He is 33 and is an electrical engineer. Quincey, a 25-year-old life coach from Miami, Florida, is next up.

The next man has a very creative job as he is a magician. Meet Roby, who is from Los Angeles, California, and is 33. Then there is Ryan, a 36-year-old investment director from Boston, Massachusetts.

Spencer is up next, as a 27-year-old army officer from Chicago, Illinois, followed by Termayne, who does crypto, is 28, and lives in Naperville, Illinois.

The last three to round out the 32 contestants of men are Tino, Tyler, and Zach. Tino is a 28-year-old general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California, while Tyler is a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey, and is 25. Last but certainly not least is Zach, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California.

Hopefully, out of all of these guys, Gabby and Rachel will be able to find their happily ever afters. Bachelor Nation cannot wait to watch the season air coming up in July!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.