The Bachelorette: Here’s who Michelle Young sent home last night

Michelle Young send four men home during the rose ceremony. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young went on her first group dates and one-on-one date in the latest episode on The Bachelorette Season 18.

Michelle also had to say goodbye to four men during the rose ceremony, and many The Bachelorette viewers were sad to see two of the eliminated guys go.

However, part of being the Bachelorette is breaking hearts and Michelle seemingly was unable to make a worthwhile connection with the following guys.

Here are the four men that Michelle Young chose to send packing.

Pardeep Singh ends his short but historic run on The Bachelorette

At this early stage of the season, most of the men who get eliminated don’t have too much impact on fans since the men likely didn’t get much screen time or opportunities to show who they are.

However, Pardeep Singh caught The Bachelorette viewers’ eyes from the jump. Many had hoped to get to know him better and were disappointed when Michelle sent him home during the rose ceremony.

While Pardeep’s presence on the show was short-lived it was also quite historic because he is listed as the first Indian-American man to receive a rose on The Bachelorette.

Pardeep may not have found love on The Bachelorette but the sweet and successful neuroscientist certainly seems to have a lot to offer in a relationship and hopefully, he’ll find a love story of his own elsewhere.

Michelle Young upsets fans by sending home PJ Henderson

PJ Henderson also intrigued viewers even in a short amount of time. The fascinating firefighter has lived a lot of life and experienced great ups like traveling the world as well as tragic downs such as losing his young brother at the hands of another.

Not only did The Bachelorette viewers find PJ to have an attractive suave presence, but he also seemed well-rounded from his bio and Instagram page, where he appears charitable, sociable, and active.

Interestingly, PJ isn’t the only Texas-based firefighter to be sent home this week. Michelle Young also sent Daniel Tully home, a 26-year-old firefighter from Austin. Texas.

Michelle Young sent 29-year-old engineer, Alec Thompson, home as well.

Jamie Skaar’s drama may have played a part in the men getting eliminated

Many of The Bachelorette viewers blame Jamie Skaar for causing these men to get sent home without getting a chance to make a last-minute connection with Michelle during the cocktail party.

Michelle ended up canceling the cocktail party after Jamie exaggeratedly suggested that all the men were questioning her character and her past with current contestant Joe Coleman.

Justice for this fine man PJ aka bae from a 90s tv time capsule. I will forever blame Jamie for this robbery #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Epcu8rALia — Film & TV rants (@FilmTVRants) October 27, 2021

With 19 men left on Michelle’s season, it remains to be seen what drama is in store and who else may be sent home because of it.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.