The Bachelorette: Greg Grippo ‘broken’ after split with Katie Thurston said friend Kaitlyn Herman

Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston confront one another on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Former Big Brother star Kaitlyn Herman shared that her friend Greg Grippo was “broken” after his explosive split with Katie Thurston on the August 2 episode of The Bachelorette.

The polarizing force behind Season 20 of the CBS series stood up for her pal after he was accused of provoking a fight with and “gaslighting” the star of the ABC reality dating show.

Kaitlyn responded to a Twitter post shared by Reality Steve on August 2 where he claimed, “this victim game Greg is playing isn’t working at all. And we haven’t even gotten to the good stuff yet.”

She claimed that Greg was heartbroken when he returned home to New Jersey.

“The VICTIM GAME? That was the most vulnerable I’ve ever seen a man speak in my entire life. And the response was, ‘I just like looking at you.’ I watched this man cry EVERYDAY when he got home. He was BROKEN,” she penned, as seen in the tweet below.

Kaitlyn followed up that statement with the following comment: “He wasn’t asking for her to say I love you, and he made that abundantly clear. Also, not for nothing, many leads have said I love you at this point (to multiple people).”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The Bachelorette fans disagreed with Kaitlyn Herman’s assessment of Greg Grippo’s actions

The Bachelorette viewers appeared to disagree with Kaitlyn’s assessment of Greg’s subsequent actions on the show.

After a heated confrontation with Katie, he told her that he loved her and was upset when she could not return his sentiments.

Kaitlyn Herman defended Greg Grippo in a tweet. Pic credit: @kaitcoaching/Twitter

Katie cited that she had not told any of the remaining men she loved them as she wanted to save that for the last man in the competition. She steadfastly refused to tell Greg, who she called her “number one,” that she was in love with him. In the end, Greg told the star of The Bachelorette he “deserves more.”

Former Big Brother star Kaitlyn Herman defended Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo claiming he was “broken” after Katie Thurston fight. Pic credit: @kaitcoaching/Twitter

“He kept talking over her & wouldn’t let her get a word in edgewise. Did he not know what show he signed up for & that she can not say I love you back until the end? He was being manipulative towards her,” penned one follower.

“Girl, we get it he’s your friend. But it was clearly gaslighting her. Blaming everything on her was tough to watch,” wrote a second fan.

Will Greg Grippo return to The Bachelorette for its final two episodes?

While it has not been determined if Greg will return to the series for its finale, during the Aug. 2 episode, Katie suggested there was “no way” she could get Greg back. She later revealed in a confessional that she “officially lost Greg. I don’t think he’s coming back.”

An official ABC teaser for the series finale said, “Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in ‘After the Final Rose,’ Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone?”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.