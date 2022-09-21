The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey reacts to Erich Schwer blackface scandal 

Gabby Windey is still with her final rose receiver after her season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey’s journey on The Bachelorette concluded with her getting engaged.

After starting the season with 30-plus men, Gabby ultimately chose Erich Schwer as her last man standing.

While Erich warmed viewers’ hearts during his hometown, he also was at the center of controversies outside the show.

During After the Final Rose, Gabby and Erich addressed allegations and leaked texts from Erich’s ex, exposing him for going on the show to gain opportunities rather than to find love.

However, the finale oddly refrained from addressing Erich’s insensitive blackface photo that surfaced. The image stirred up lots of conversation and questioning online and led to Erich making a public apology.

While the show chose not to question Erich on the blackface photo, Gabby did come forward with her thoughts.

Now that Gabby can speak publicly about her relationship with Erich, she opened up about how she reacted to Erich wearing blackface for a Jimi Hendrix costume.

Gabby Windey was ‘incredibly shocked’ by Erich Schwer’s offensive photo

Gabby admitted Erich’s resurfaced yearbook photo was surprising and that she learned about the scandal at the same time as the public.

Gabby told People, “I found out with the rest of the world, and I was incredibly shocked. Just really had to process my thoughts and feelings.”

The Bachelor Nation star shared that she had to heavily assess the situation both independently and for what it meant to her and Erich as a couple.

Along with feeling shocked, Gabby also shared that she was “pretty much devastated” by the photo.

Gabby Windey reacts to Erich Schwer’s leaked text messages

The Bachelorette viewers had their own moment of shock when Gabby immediately greeted Erich with kisses on After the Final Rose and confirmed they were still together.

Many expected Gabby to be angry with Erich after the text scandal with his ex; however, Gabby was aware of the text messages before they leaked and had already engaged in tough conversations with Erich to come out on the other side as a stronger couple.

Gabby told People, “And the text messages he had told me about months before so, I think ultimately it was a time for us to take a step back and reflect on our relationship and really weigh each other and see if we can get through this because it’s challenging for both of us.”

Gabby expressed that she and Erich have been very honest with each other, which is why she felt comfortable moving forward with him.

With Gabby’s relationship now in the public eye, she expressed hoping people will give her and Erich grace and respect their decisions as they navigate life in the real world.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.